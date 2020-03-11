Motorcyclist suffers significant injuries near Oswestry

A motorcyclist has suffered significant injuries following a collision with a car on the A5 near Oswestry.

The collision occurred on the A5 at Five Crosses Island between Gobowen and Oswestry at around 10.30am this morning.

One fire appliance was mobilised from Oswestry and the Air Ambulance, the Land Ambulance Service and the Police, also attended the scene.

The driver of the car is not believed to have suffered any injuries, however, the motorcyclist sustained significant injuries and the air ambulance was called to take the injured motorcyclist to the Royal Stoke Hospital.

The road remains closed while the area is being made safe and police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage can contact West Mercia Police by calling 101 quoting incident 170S of 11 March.

