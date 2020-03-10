Ofsted rate Telford day nursery outstanding for third time in a row

A Telford nursery which “successfully maintains high-quality care and education for all children” has retained it’s Ofsted Outstanding rating for the third time in a row.

Children from ABC Hadley celebrate their Ofsted Outstanding rating following the inspection

The latest inspection at ABC Hadley means the ABC chain of four nurseries across the borough has been Outstanding since 2008 rating from Ofsted.

Since August, ABC Hoo at Preston upon the Weald Moors and ABC Lightmoor have retained their Outstanding status while the fourth nursery, ABC Hollinswood, also holds an Outstanding rating.

Linda Yates, Ofsted Inspector, said: “The curriculum offers an extensive range of awe-inspiring learning opportunities that keep children highly engaged and motivated to learn.

“There is a strong focus on providing children with exploratory experiences and staff plan incredibly engaging and fun activities that help children identify and fully understand their emotions.

“The highly skilled special educational needs coordinator uses her superb expertise and enthusiasm to support children exceptionally well, meaning staff are supported remarkably well to help these children achieve the best possible outcome.

“The director is a representative of a range of local and national early years organisations. This helps to keep her astounding professional knowledge up to date. This, along with regularly seeking the views of staff, parents, children and on-site school, helps to successfully maintain high-quality care and education for all children.

“Staff promote children’s understanding of the natural world extremely well. Pre-school children regularly experience highly exciting, hands-on learning in a woodland environment. They have superb opportunities to experience challenge and manage risks for themselves.”

The report highlighted the highly effective methods in place to keep parents exceptionally well informed about their child’s progress, so that they can support and extend learning at home.

Ms Yates added: “Children form secure emotional attachments with staff through a highly effective key-person system and settling-in procedure. Staff use extremely successful strategies, including high quality positive role modelling, to promote children’s excellent behaviour. Children are extremely confident, behave remarkably well and show a high regard for one another.”

ABC Day Nursery owner Penny Hustwick said: “We are delighted with the inspection which continues our tremendous record and maintains our position as a leading nursery group in the area.

“An Outstanding rating isn’t something we take for granted and everyone associated with ABC works incredibly hard to ensure we are always providing the safest and best possible environment for our children to play, learn and develop in the right way.

“I must pay tribute to our excellent staff to maintain the high standards which are always expected of us, the parents for choosing ABC and our wonderful children who are such a pleasure to work with.

“It’s the third time in a row that ABC Hadley has been awarded Outstanding status – inspections take place every three to five years – and follows on very quickly from the similar success at ABC Hoo and ABC Lightmoor towards the end of last year.”

