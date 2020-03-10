First case of coronavirus confirmed in Shropshire

The first case of Coronavirus in Shropshire has been confirmed this afternoon.

The case is a resident within Shropshire Council local authority area who became infected whilst travelling in Italy.

Katie Spence Deputy Director, Health Protection, Public Health England, West Midlands, said:

“Public Health England is contacting people who had close contact with one of the latest confirmed cases of COVID-19. Close contacts will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed case.

“We will not be commenting further on the details of this particular case due to the need to protect patient confidentiality.”

Rachel Robinson, Director of Public Health for Shropshire Council said:

“I’d like to reassure people that the risk to the general public remains low and Shropshire Council is working with health colleagues to do everything we can to stop the virus spreading and ensure the people of Shropshire are protected.

“The patient was tested in the community and is self-isolating. Public Health England (PHE) are identifying and speaking to those who have been in close contact with the individual and will follow up with any appropriate action.

“We have been and continue to work closely with our PHE and NHS partners to do everything we can to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“Good hygiene is the best prevention and there are some simple steps you can take to protect you and your family by washing your hands regularly and thoroughly and if you cough, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue.

“If you have recently been to one of the affected areas and are feeling unwell, you should phone the NHS 111 helpline for further advice straight away – please don’t go to your doctor or a hospital. There’s lots of advice on how people can protect themselves online at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus.”

Across the UK a total of 26,261 people have been tested with 25,888 negative tests and 373 positive cases. Six patients who tested positive for coronavirus have died.

