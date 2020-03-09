Police increase patrols in Wellington following dispute between two groups

Police patrols have been increased in Wellington after a number of incidents have taken place following a dispute between two groups.

Yesterday evening police responded to a report of potential disorder Victoria Avenue in Wellington.

On Friday, officers were called to a report of an aggravated burglary in Regent Street. Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The incident follows an incident in the area of Millbank on Sunday 1 March where three men were arrested for public order offences.

The incidents are between two groups known to each other.

Telford local policing commander, Superintendent Jim Baker said: “Tackling serious and organised crime is one of our priorities and we take a robust response and will do whatever is necessary within our jurisdiction to prevent those involved in causing further violence in our communities.

“We simply won’t tolerate this type of behaviour and will relentlessly pursue those involved to disrupt their criminality. Increased patrols will be carried out in Wellington over the coming days to not only offer reassurance to our local communities but to make sure we are doing all we can to keep them safe. Officers won’t hesitate to intervene and take necessary measures to help prevent any further violence.”

