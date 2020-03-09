Community clear-up for Greenhous West Mid Showground

An appeal has been issued for volunteers to help get the Greenhous West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury up and running again after the devastating floods of last month.

Ian Bebbington, chief executive of the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society cleaning up after the flooding

Damage caused by the flooding is estimated to run into tens of thousands of pounds and the race is on to get it ready to host the first of a string of events being planned at the venue this year.

Community clean-up days are being held on Friday and Saturday, March 13 and 14, and Ian Bebbington, chief executive of the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society – the charity which oversees the showground – said he was hoping as many people as possible would turn out and lend a hand.

“It’s a major challenge but we need to get started on bringing the showground back into use – there are so many things going on here over the course of the year and we really need to get moving – time is short,” he said.

“The support shown us during the flooding from members of the community and local businesses has been overwhelming with many people asking if they can do anything to help.

“Now they can and we would be grateful for any assistance people can give us this weekend.

“We are holding the community clean-up days between 10am and 2pm on March 13 and 14 and we would love to see a good turn out to help us in what truly is our hour of need.

“It doesn’t matter if people are experienced traders or DIY novices – all help will be gratefully received.

“If you can spare some time, bring along a mop, bucket, your own wellies and gloves and you will be doing the showground a massive favour – we will provide the tea, coffee and refreshments

“If you need further information or have any specific offers of help, please give us a ring on 01743 289831, otherwise we look forward to seeing you on the day.”

A Crowdfunding campaign has also been launched in a bid to raise £10,000 to aid the showground’s recovery.

The showground is not insured against flood damage due to its location near the river and the society does not have the funds available to make the necessary urgent repairs.

To make a donation, visit crowdfunder.co.uk/shrewsburys-west-mid-showground-flooding-relief

