AJ & Curtis Pritchard visit their former school in Whitchurch for Sport Relief dance surprise﻿



Brothers and dance superstars AJ and Curtis Pritchard today revisited their old school, The White House School in Whitchurch, for a surprise visit for Sport Relief.

AJ and Curtis Pritchard revisited their old school in Whitchurch

The dancing duo have choreographed an exclusive, never seen before, 90-second dance routine for the public to attempt to learn and perform for their friends and family in aid of Sport Relief. The pupils at The White House School were performing the special dance routine when AJ and Curtis burst into the school hall to join in the fun! The pair then jumped at the chance to get involved with the dance, with pupils showing off the moves they had learned.

The step-by-step tutorial is available to download now from bbc.uk/sportrelief and features some exciting sporting dance moves including ‘The Lightning Bolt’ (made famous in 2008 by Usain Bolt) and Peter Crouch’s famous football celebration move ‘The Robot’.

AJ said: “It’s an honour to be a part of Sport Relief, as it’s something we’ve always wanted to get involved in. It’s a real ‘pinch me’ moment.

“It’s been great to come back to our old school and see how amazing the children were at dancing! I can’t wait to get the nation doing the same on the Night of TV on Friday 13th.”

Curtis added: “As we came into the school to surprise everyone, the kid’s reactions were priceless! That’s what makes today so special. The class have been working hard to perfect their moves to raise awareness for Sport Relief and get everyone involved.”

“We’re really excited to lend our support and we can’t wait to see how everyone gets on giving it a go – so please film yourselves and share the videos online with our #danceforsportrelief hashtag. It’s a really easy way to fundraise for Sport Relief – you can dance in the office, at home or even in the pub!”

AJ and Curtis will perform the dance routine live during the Sport Relief Night of TV, on BBC One, from 7pm on Friday 13th March, which may even feature some of the fantastic dancing videos posted by the public.

Money raised by Sport Relief tackles issues such as domestic abuse, mental health stigma, homelessness and child poverty, both in the UK and around the world.

Supporting Shropshire Live...