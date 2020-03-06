Visit Shropshire welcomes Visit Britain to the county

The new tourism association Visit Shropshire took a huge step forward this week by welcoming head of Visit England Andrew Stokes to the county town.

Mark Hooper project lead at Visit Shropshire with the head of Visit England Andrew Stokes in the Square, Shrewsbury

Visit Shropshire is set to launch with a brand-new website, guide book, Map, branding and tourism strategy for the county over the course of the next two months.

Mark Hooper project lead say’s “We are so excited here at Visit Shropshire to promote our county both nationally and through working with partners such as Visit Britain internationally. Shropshire has so much to offer from the rolling hills of the south, meres in the north, historic county town of Shrewsbury and a UNESCO world heritage site at Ironbridge and we will now bring the whole county together to promote to the world what a beautiful and interesting part of Britain we are.”

Along with colleague Sarah Creighton both formerly of the Sabrina Boat in Shrewsbury they have developed a destination management plan for the next three years which involves working with a number of stakeholders in the visitor economy sector including Shropshire Council, Marches LEP, Tourism Groups, BID’s, our neighbouring counties and Visit Britain to put Shropshire firmly on the tourism map’.

Visit Shropshire is not just about promotion of the county but will also be working closely with other sectors of our economy including transport infrastructure to ensure the county is ready for welcoming visitors and will be developing programmes with Visit England for tourism and hospitality businesses to engage and develop their own businesses.

Visit Shropshire will be funding through an extremely innovative membership scheme which businesses will be able to join within the next two weeks.

Sarah says “As we are completely funded by our members, we will be communicating regularly with them to ensure their needs and ideas are put forward as these are the people who work within the tourism sector at the front line on a daily basis. We have been working hard to develop a very modern and beneficial membership scheme including the opportunity for businesses to be part of our integrated booking system, be part of our PR and press visits, take part in workshops and join in various marketing campaigns throughout the year to name a few.”

Thursday saw the welcome of Andrew Stokes head of Visit Britain to allow the team to present their plans, aims, objectives and obstacles for the county. Visit Britain were also given a tour of Shrewsbury and met with several businesses in the town to which they were very impressed with the positivity, pride and welcome they received.



