RSPCA appeal to find person who dumped ‘walking skeleton dog’ in Albrighton

By Shropshire Live

The RSPCA is appealing for information to find the person responsible for dumping an emaciated dog with a broken leg at the side of a quiet country road.

The dog, which is now called Big Mac, was found to weigh just 20kg - which is half the weight he should be.
The dog, which is now called Big Mac, was found to weigh just 20kg – which is half the weight he should be.

The brindle Mastiff-type dog was found by Martin Yates just off the A41 in Harriots Hayes Lane, Albrighton on February 25 as he was driving to work.

He could see the poor dog was severely underweight and he was also struggling to walk so he picked the dog up and took him to the home he shares with his wife Claire in Codsall Wood. They then arranged for him to have emergency veterinary treatment

The dog, who they have now called Big Mac, was found to weigh just 20kg – which is half the weight he should be. 

A further x-ray also revealed that he had a fracture in three places on his right leg and his hip is also displaced.

Claire said: “He was in an horrendous state with all his bones protruding and he was so cold the vet couldn’t even get a blood sample from him at first. 

“There was a real fear that he might not survive.

“He was given painkillers and the vet said we could take him home and feed him small meals to build him up for a few days to get him strong enough for two operations. 

“This week he has undergone an operation on his back leg – which was fractured in three places – and also on his hip which was displaced. He seems to be recovering well and eating well too.”

The RSPCA has launched an investigation to try and find the person responsible and it is believed this may be connected to a similar case when another emaciated dog was found abandoned in the same area on January 20.

On that occasion a boxer cross-breed was found with ‘all her bones protruding’ on the side of the road near to the woods on Cordy Lane, just off the A41, and was just hours away from death.

The RSPCA inspector who rescued her named her Honey after her sweet nature
The RSPCA inspector who rescued her named her Honey after her sweet nature

The RSPCA inspector who rescued her named her Honey after her sweet nature. 

Honey has since recovered well in RSPCA care following treatment at the animal welfare charity’s Birmingham Animal Hospital.

Meanwhile, Claire and her husband Martin have decided to look after Big Mac and he will share their home with their other two border collies called Bob (14) and Alfie (17 months) along with their daughter Zoe, aged 12.   

But they have found themselves facing a vet bill which is expected to run into thousands of pounds so have set up a Facebook fund-raising page and have already attracted £7,000 in donations.

Claire said: “The orthopedic vet told us he would need an operation on his leg and then found he needed another on his hip. 

“It is also likely he will need hydrotherapy so all the generous donations will help us get Big Mac back on his feet.”

Claire said the grateful pooch has already become part of the family and loves nothing more than some affection and plenty of food.

She added: “At first he was a bit quiet and when Alfie came over with a ball for him trying to get him to play Big Mac just looked at it – like he hadn’t seen a toy before.

“But he has settled well and every time I open the fridge door he is there – obviously he has been deprived of food for a long time and plans on making up for it. 

“We just couldn’t help but get attached to him while we were helping him so we decided we wanted to give him a life he deserves.”

“It is so nice to see him recovering well – but I hope the person who left him in this state is found and brought to justice. “

The vet reported the matter to the RSPCA and Inspector Dawn Burrell is now investigating and is appealing for anyone who knows the owner of the dog, which was not microchipped, to get in touch.

She said: “This poor dog was close to death because he had been clearly left to starve.

“Then someone decided to dump him in a country lane with an obvious leg injury – which is unbelievably callous.

“He could have so easily have died if he was not found when he was – this is an isolated spot so it was really lucky that Mr Yates came across him.

“This is the second neglected second dog to be dumped on this road in a matter of weeks so we can’t rule out these incidents are linked. Fortunately Honey (pictured right) was also found and is recovering well from her ordeal in RSPCA care.

“I am appealing for anyone who may know who owned Big Mac or Honey, both of who were not microchipped, to get in touch. We also urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area to report this.

“Luckily Big Mac has landed firmly on his feet by finding a family who will give him the life he deserves.

“It is fantastic that not only did they help him in his hour of need and took him for veterinary treatment but they have now also given him a loving home.”

The fund-raising page for Big Mac’s treatment can be found here:  https://www.facebook.com/mack.bigman

