New Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock bus service to Telford College

By Shropshire Live

Telford College is launching a new daily bus service to the Bridgnorth area in response to growing demand.

The service will serve the Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock area

The service will begin at the start of the new academic year in September, with pick-up points in Much Wenlock, Nordley, Broseley, Ironbridge, Coalbrookdale, and Horsehay.

There will also be stops in both the High Town and Low Town areas of Bridgnorth, with the service due to arrive at the college’s Wellington campus at 8.45am.

Graham Guest, Telford College’s principal and chief executive, said: “We have seen a significant growth in interest from prospective students in and around Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock in recent years.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for them to study with us, so a daily bus service is a natural solution.”

Telford College can offer help with transport if students come from a family with a gross household wage of less than £26,000 per year.

There is also help available if the student or at least one parent claims out of work benefits, and the travelling distance to college is at least 1.5 miles.

Places on the Bridgnorth bus will be on a first come, first served basis. Anyone interested is urged to contact the college as soon as possible on 01952 642200.

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009.
