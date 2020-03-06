Liam answers call for new Wellington town crier

Wellington has appointed a new town crier to shout about its attractions and achievements.

Liam Mcgrath

Liam Mcgrath, who is 21, has taken on the role and will help to spread the word about the regeneration of the area.

An IT worker by day, Liam says he is naturally a ‘loud’ person so is a perfect fit for the voluntary position, which was advertised by Wellington Town Council.

“I applied for the town crier job because it seemed like a lot of fun,” says Liam, who was born in Wellington and runs an events company in his spare time.

“I have done a fair amount of musical theatre and historical re-enactments so it allows me to merge these two interests.

“I’m looking forward to serving the community by playing this historic role and I hope to bring pride to the people of Wellington and enjoy myself doing so!”

Caroline Farrell, Wellington Town Council’s communications and events manager, said: “We were looking for someone with a jovial and polite personality and a reasonable knowledge and understanding of the history of Wellington and Liam fits the bill exactly.

“He will be required to write a relevant cry each time he performs, with each one beginning ‘Oyez, Oyez, Oyez’ and ending with God save the Queen.”

The voluntary position is for one year initially and the council supplies the costume of cloak, hat and bell. His first appearance will be at the Wellington Charter Day on March 7, celebrating the founding of the town’s market in 1244, when there will a range of a range of entertainment such as music and morris dancing in the town centre.

He is also expected to attend all major events such as the Wellington Festival in June-July and Christmas in Wellington, as well as various charitable events such as coffee mornings and fetes in the town or possibly in neighbouring villages.

Liam will be encouraged to join the nationwide Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Criers and can take on commercial engagements for local businesses with approval from the town clerk.

Sally Themans of Love Wellington commented: “There is a real buzz about Wellington at the moment because of all the regeneration initiatives so its great to have Liam on board promoting these even further.”

