One person was led to safety by firefighters following a fire in Ludlow last night.

Firefighters were called to the property fire on Lower Galdeford at around 9.30pm.

The fire involved the kitchen area of a first floor flat.

Three fire appliances including the Incident Support Unit were mobilised from Craven Arms and Ludlow with an operations officer.

Crews used breathing apparatus, a covering jet and hosereel jet to put out the fire.



