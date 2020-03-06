Firefighters called to bus fire in Little Dawley, Telford

Firefighters were called to a fire involving a bus in Telford this lunchtime.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire on Holly Road in Little Dawley. Photo: @SFRS_Scott_H

The incident happened on Holly Road in Little Dawley at around 12.52pm.

The Arriva bus, carrying three people at the time, was evacuated by the driver when a passenger reported smoke rising through the floor at the rear of the vehicle.

Two fire crews from Telford Central attended the incident and extinguished the fire which had engulfed the vehicle.

Group operations manager Scott Hurford said: “The quick thinking of the driver is to be commended, as everyone was at a safe distance from the vehicle when we arrived.

“We had additional concerns over exploding tyres and an overhead power line that was around 50m long. This added further risk to the situation as they can break under extreme heat and remain live. This was also made safe and the situation quickly brought under control.”

An Arriva spokesperson said: “We can confirm that there was an incident with one of our vehicles in Telford at approximately 1pm today. Our driver immediately evacuated all passengers on board safely, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause.”

@shropsfire have attended a serious bus fire in the Dawley area of Telford.. swift action by @SFRS_TelfordCtl prevented the fire involving overhead powerlines . Holly road remains closed pic.twitter.com/OKzQjJoIYM — Scott H (@SFRS_Scott_H) March 6, 2020

Supporting Shropshire Live...