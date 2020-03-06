Changes in cabinet responsibilities at Telford & Wrekin Council

The make-up and responsibilities of Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet has changed following yesterday’s full council meeting.



Into the cabinet come Cllr Eileen Callear and Cllr Paul Watling.

Another key change is that Cllr Lee Carter will take on responsibility for Neighbourhood Services, while his Finance brief passes to Cllr Rae Evans.

The full cabinet, with key responsibilities, is as follows:

Cllr Shaun Davies, Leader

Cllr Richard Overton, Deputy Leader with responsibility for Enforcement, Community Safety and Customer Services



Cllr Andy Burford – Cabinet member for Adult Social care and Health



Cllr Eileen Callear – Cabinet member for Leisure, Libraries and Culture



Cllr Lee Carter – Cabinet member for Neighbourhood and Commercial Services and Regeneration



Cllr Rae Evans – Cabinet member for Finance and Governance



Cllr Carolyn Healy – Cabinet member for Climate Change, Visitor Economy, Historic and Natural Environment



Cllr Shirley Reynolds – Cabinet member for children and young people and lifelong learning



Cllr Paul Watling – Cabinet member for co-operative communities, engagement and partnerships



Cllr David Wright – Cabinet member for Economy, Housing, Infrastructure and Transport

Leaving the cabinet are; Cllr Hilda Rhodes, who moves to chair of Licensing.

This position was vacant following the death in January of Cllr Liz Clare. Cllr Raj Mehta, who will be the administration’s nominee for Deputy Mayor in May.

Separately Cllr Kelly Middleton will take over chairing the Council’s Health & Wellbeing Board from Cllr Watling.

Cllr Davies said: “This is a team who will work tirelessly to deliver on our commitments to protect, care and invest to create a better borough.

“We have a great mix of skills, experience and backgrounds which will represent the borough well.”

