Car parking charges in Ironbridge Gorge lifted to support businesses

Parking on the Council’s five main car parks that serve the Ironbridge Gorge is now free for the next few weeks to support businesses and encourage more people to visit the area.

The Council’s five main car parks that serve the Gorge will be free until further notice.

The car parks where charges are temporarily suspended waived are:

• The Square, Ironbridge

• The Wharfage

• Waterloo St

• Station Yard

• Dale End

There are 250 spaces at these car parks serving the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage site. The suspension of car park charges will be reviewed again in mid-March.

This is the latest measure by the Council to support businesses affected by February’s flooding. The Council is also offering support and accelerating Government grants and business rate relief for businesses hit by floods. It has already contacted around 75 businesses affected by flooding.

The first payments under this scheme will start to be made this week, with around another 20 expected to be complete next week.

Cllr David Wright, cabinet member overseeing the recovery from the floods, said: “Some businesses have flooded three times in February while many others will have been affected by the impacts of the floods for example, stopping supplies or customers getting to them.

“Suspending car park charges is a small but important step. It’s vital that we support recovery from the floods however we can.”

Cllr Carolyn Healy, cabinet member with responsibility for the World Heritage Site and Ironbridge ward councillor, added: “We’ll also be working with the community on events to encourage even more people to come to the Gorge following the floods. We expect more details about this will follow soon.”

