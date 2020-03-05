Travel & Tourism Information Centre opens at renovated Telford bus station

A new Travel & Tourism Information Centre (TTIC) has opened located in the newly renovated bus station in Telford Shopping Centre.



Robin Stewardson (Arriva UK Travel Centre Manager) and Cllr Carolyn Healy (Cabinet Member for Visitor Economy & The World Heritage Site) at the opening of the Travel & Tourism Information Centre in Telford Shopping Centre

The centre in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council is managed by a dedicated travel team, helping visitors and residents to find out more about what’s on offer in Telford and Wrekin and across the region and to book tickets to local and national attractions using Arriva bus services.

Telford welcomes over 6 million business and leisure visitors from across the UK and is a gateway to the wider region of Shropshire which has over 13 million visitors spending £800 million in the local economy per year.

Simon Mathieson, Area Managing Director from Arriva said: “This is an exciting time for us and our customers and the culmination of a great deal of work with our partners.

“The Telford Travel & Tourism Information Centre will be a hub of knowledge in the middle of Telford Town Centre, directing both visitors and locals to businesses and attractions across Telford and Shropshire.

“We’d like to thank all our team and Telford & Wrekin Council for their support in getting the project off the ground, particularly the Destination Team who work closely with VisitBritain.”

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Transport, said: “The opening of the first Travel and Tourism Information Centre demonstrates our ongoing commitment to put Telford and Wrekin on the map and help boost the borough as a place for people to visit, with fabulous attractions.

“We are thrilled to be working in partnership with Arriva.

“It improves the travel experience for users but also strengthens our Council’s commitment to sustainable transport to key attractions and places across the borough, helping reduce the borough’s carbon footprint.”

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Cabinet Member for Visitor Economy & World Heritage Site said: “A huge thank you to everyone involved in getting this initiative off the ground.

“Having this fantastic facility in the heart of Telford Town Centre will be a gateway for visitors and residents alike.

“The new TTIC is a joint venture between our partners Arriva and promoted through Telford & Wrekin Council’s Destination Team.

“This team will continue to support and help grow the TTIC’s provision, creating new relationships and opportunities for local tourism businesses, ensuring that they continue to thrive here.”

