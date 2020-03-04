Three arrested over cannabis farm at disused Shrewsbury nightclub

Three people have been arrested after five warrants were carried out in Shrewsbury and Birmingham earlier today.

The estimated street value of the cannabis farm was £1.2 to 1.6 million. Photo: West Mercia Police

The warrants were carried out in connection with a cannabis farm that was seized at a disused nightclub in Shrewsbury town centre last October. The estimated street value of the cannabis farm was £1.2 to 1.6 million.

The warrants were carried out at addresses in Mytton Oak Road, Abbey Foregate, Mary Webb Road, Heaton Close and Birmingham City Centre.

Those arrested were all arrested on suspicion of being concerned in production of cannabis.

Cash, mobile phone and vehicles were also seized in the raids.

DCI Mike Nally said: “This morning we carried out a numbers of warrants as part of an on-going investigation after a cannabis farm was seized last year. Keeping our communities safe is our priority and we will take the necessary action against those involved in serious and organised crime and who cause the most harm in our communities.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...