Storm damage repair work to disrupt train services between Shrewsbury and Newtown this weekend

Train passengers commuting between Shrewsbury and Newtown are being urged to check before travelling this weekend as repairs take place following storm damage.

Emergency repairs will be made to an embankment on the railway following storm damage. Photo: Network Rail

Network Rail says engineers will be working around the clock between Welshpool and Newtown this weekend – Saturday 7 March and Sunday 8 March – to make some emergency repairs to an embankment on the railway following storm damage.

A rail replacement bus service will be in operation between Shrewsbury and Newtown.

Bill Kelly, route director for Network Rail Wales and Borders said:

“The recent adverse weather has caused numerous issues all across the network. We are doing our best to make the necessary repairs as soon as possible and ensure the railway remains safe for trains to continue to run.

“I’d like to thank passengers and lineside neighbours for their patience as we carry out this emergency work and urge them to check before travelling at www.nationalrail.co.uk.”

Bethan Jelfs, customer delivery director for Transport for Wales Rail Services said:

“Network Rail’s emergency repair work at Welshpool will impact on our services between Shrewsbury and Newtown over the weekend, with some bus replacements extending to Machynlleth, so customers need to be aware of how this may affect their travel arrangements.

“We are working closely with Network Rail to keep disruption to a minimum and I would like to take this opportunity in advance to thank our customers for their patience and understanding whilst these essential repair works are being carried out.”

