﻿Shropshire MPs call on Minister to reopen Ironbridge Power Station rail line

Philip Dunne MP and fellow Shropshire MPs have joined forces to urge the Rail Minister to consider reopening the Ironbridge Power Station rail line for passenger rail.

The government is currently considering funding new or reopened stations through the £20m New Stations Fund, as part of the £500m package to reverse the Beeching cuts.

In a joint letter to Rail Minister Chris Heaton-Harris MP, the Shropshire MPs argue the existing rail line from Buildwas to Telford could be converted to passenger use to connect communities of Bridgnorth, Broseley, Buildwas, Ironbridge, Much Wenlock and surrounding areas to Telford, and the wider rail network. Up until two years ago, the line was used to carry coal for the power station.

The MPs also argued this would be a positive step for communities in and around Ironbridge, as they seek to recover from the devastating impact of local flooding.

Mr Dunne said: “I am delighted all Shropshire MPs are behind this campaign to reopen the Ironbridge Power Station rail line from Buildwas to Telford, as part of the government’s £500m investment to reverse the Beeching cuts.

“This would help connect communities in my constituency, like Much Wenlock, Broseley and Bridgnorth, who have to travel by car to reach Telford, Cosford and Wolverhampton. I hope the Minister will take seriously our appeal and look closely at the viability of this proposal.”

