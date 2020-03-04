Free bus travel into Ludlow and Bridgnorth to support business

Ludlow park and ride and the 101 Bridgnorth Town bus service will be free to use on set days this month to encourage people to visit the towns and support their businesses in the aftermath of the recent floods.

Ludlow park and ride will be free every Thursday in March, from Thursday 5 March to Thursday 26 March.

And the 101 Bridgnorth Town service will be free to use every Saturday this month, from Saturday 7 March to Saturday 28 March.

The announcement follows the news that Shrewsbury’s park and ride service will be free every day until Saturday 14 March.

Steve Davenport, Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“I’m really pleased that we’ve been able to extend our free park and ride offer to include Ludlow and Bridgnorth, to encourage people to visit both towns and show their support for local businesses following the recent flooding.

“We want to get the message out that Ludlow and Bridgnorth are open for business and we hope people will take advantage of this offer to visit the towns and their many businesses.”

Andy Boddington, Shropshire Councillor for Ludlow North, said:

“The floods are behind us now. There is still a lot of recovery work for properties that were deluged. But it is business as normal in this lively Marches town.”

The four Shropshire Councillors for Bridgnorth – Elliott Lynch, Christian Lea, William Parr and Les Winwood – welcomed the announcement. They said:

“Bridgnorth and its businesses have been badly affected by the recent flooding, but the town is open for business. This offer is a great and very welcome way to encourage people to come into the town and visit our fantastic shops, cafes, bars, restaurants and other businesses.”

Tim Gill, mayor of Ludlow, said:

“Ludlow is open for business. We are a great town with a great market. All our town centre businesses are open. Come and enjoy our unique town.”

