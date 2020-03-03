Telford & Wrekin Council in successful bid for key infrastructure project

Telford & Wrekin Council is to improve the A442 Eastern Primary between Castlefields Roundabout & Hollinswood Roundabout.

The work will go ahead after the council successfully bid for £4.935 million government funding.

The bid is part of the Local Highways Maintenance Challenge Fund and the Council is one of 32 authorities that have been successful.

The money will be used to improve structures, safety barriers and carriageways.

Cllr David Wright, Cabinet Member for Housing, Transport and Infrastructure said:

“We are really delighted to secure this funding through a competitive process and it will be instrumental in helping us complete essential improvement work on the Queensway (A442).

“This funding will help to improve safety while bringing more economic and environmental benefits.

“It also supports our ongoing commitment and investment as part of our “Pride in Our Community” programme, it helps us make the borough’s roads better quality, safer, easier to use and with an extended life.”

