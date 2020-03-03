Multi-vehicle collision closes A41 at Hinstock

The A41 at Hinstock is closed this afternoon following a collision involving a number of vehicles.

Emergency services at the scene of the collision on the A41 at Hinstock. Photo: @SFRS_MDrayton

Emergency services were called to the collision at around 2.30pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports the collision involves two saloon cars, two vans and two articulated lorries.

Emergency services are working at the scene with four casualties reported.

West Midlands Ambulance Service, the Midlands Air Ambulance, West Mercia Police and five fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Hodnet, Market Drayton, Newport and Wellington.

Motorists are being advised to use an alternative route.

Update: The road remains closed at 8.30pm whilst vehicles are recovered and the road cleaned.

