Drunk driver reverses car into canal in Newport

A drunk driver was arrested late last night after reversing his car into a canal in Newport.

The car came to rest upside down in the canal. Photo: @OPUShropshire

The incident happened at around 11.30pm in Chetwynd End.

West Mercia Police said the driver was uninjured but the car came to rest upside down in the canal.

The man was taken into custody to be charged when sober.

Two fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Newport and Wellington with an operations officer. Crews removed the vehicle from the lock.

Currently helping @TelfordCops and @ShropshireFRS. Drink driver reverses into canal. Upside down. Driver not hurt, and currently in custody & to be charged when sober. Oz21 2938 / 2568 #saferroads #fatalfour #offtocourt #drinkdrive pic.twitter.com/Jz8dSB3SyN — OPU Shropshire (@OPUShropshire) March 3, 2020

Supporting Shropshire Live...