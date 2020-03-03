4.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Drunk driver reverses car into canal in Newport

By Shropshire Live

A drunk driver was arrested late last night after reversing his car into a canal in Newport.

The car came to rest upside down in the canal. Photo: @OPUShropshire
The car came to rest upside down in the canal. Photo: @OPUShropshire

The incident happened at around 11.30pm in Chetwynd End.

West Mercia Police said the driver was uninjured but the car came to rest upside down in the canal.

The man was taken into custody to be charged when sober.

Two fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Newport and Wellington with an operations officer. Crews removed the vehicle from the lock.

