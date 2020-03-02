Shropshire Flooding: Flood warnings in place as Severn rises again

Flood warnings are in place for Shrewsbury, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth as the river Severn rises following rain falling on already saturated land over the past few days.

Flood defences remain in place in Frankwell. Last night barriers were deployed at Coleham Head for a time but have now been removed and the road reopened.

In Ironbridge, flood defences have been repaired and remain in place along the Wharfage.



Shrewsbury

A peak occurred at the Welsh Bridge gauge early this morning.

Bus and train services are operating as normal

A flood warning is in place at Shrewsbury. Image: Environment Agency

Road Closures

Old Coleham

Gravel Hill Lane

Sydney Avenue

Atcham to Cross Houses

Chiltern Farm Lane

Victoria Avenue

Berwick Road

Roushill and Raven Meadows

Cressage to Eaton Constantine

Public Transport

Trains and buses are all operating normally, Shrewsbury bus station is open.

FREE park and ride – To show support for businesses in Shrewsbury town centre affected by flooding and to encourage people to visit the town, Shrewsbury’s park and ride service will be free to use until Saturday 14 March from all three sites – Meole Brace, Harlescott and Oxon.

Car Parks

Frankwell – main and riverside – closed

St Julian’s Friars – closed



Raven Meadows multi-storey –open – accessible via two-way flow from Smithfield Road. No access from Roushill by The Salopian pub.

The Gap (off Raven Meadows) – open – accessible via two-way flow from Smithfield Road. No access from Roushill by The Salopian pub.

NCP (Wyle Cop) – open – spaces very limited due to flood water.

Premier Inn car park (off Raven Meadows) – open – accessible via two-way flow from Smithfield Road. No access from Roushill by The Salopian pub.

Ironbridge

A predicted peak of between 5.4m and 5.8m is expected this afternoon.



A flood warning is in place at Ironbridge. Image: Environment Agency

Road Closures

– The Wharfage (pedestrian access only)

– Tontine Hill/High St (pedestrian access only)

– Paradise (open to residents only)

– Church Hill (open to residents only)

– Lincoln Hill (open to residents only)

– Ferry Rd

Bridgnorth

A predicted peak at Bridgnorth of between 4.2m to 4.5m is expected this evening.

A flood warning is in place at Bridgnorth. Image: Environment Agency

Road Closures

Doctors Lane

Severnside South

Car Parks Closed

Riverside car park

Riverside West elevated car park



Residents or customers in Bridgnorth with a valid resident or season permit (on or off-street) can use Innage Lane Car Park.

North Shropshire road closures

Colliery Road, St Martins

Clarke’s Lane, St Martins

Burma Road, Park Hall, Whittington

South Shropshire road closures

B4368 Clun to Newcastle (road slip)

Doctors Lane, Bridgnorth

Riverside, Bridgnorth

Severnside South Bridgnorth

The A442 Bridgnorth to Sutton Maddock

