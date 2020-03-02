Shropshire Flooding: Flood warnings in place as Severn rises again

Flood warnings are in place for Shrewsbury, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth as the river Severn rises following rain falling on already saturated land over the past few days.
Flood defences remain in place in Frankwell. Last night barriers were deployed at Coleham Head for a time but have now been removed and the road reopened.
In Ironbridge, flood defences have been repaired and remain in place along the Wharfage.
Shrewsbury
A peak occurred at the Welsh Bridge gauge early this morning.
Bus and train services are operating as normal
Road Closures
Old Coleham
Gravel Hill Lane
Sydney Avenue
Atcham to Cross Houses
Chiltern Farm Lane
Victoria Avenue
Berwick Road
Roushill and Raven Meadows
Cressage to Eaton Constantine
Public Transport
Trains and buses are all operating normally, Shrewsbury bus station is open.
FREE park and ride – To show support for businesses in Shrewsbury town centre affected by flooding and to encourage people to visit the town, Shrewsbury’s park and ride service will be free to use until Saturday 14 March from all three sites – Meole Brace, Harlescott and Oxon.
Car Parks
Frankwell – main and riverside – closed
St Julian’s Friars – closed
Raven Meadows multi-storey –open – accessible via two-way flow from Smithfield Road. No access from Roushill by The Salopian pub.
The Gap (off Raven Meadows) – open – accessible via two-way flow from Smithfield Road. No access from Roushill by The Salopian pub.
NCP (Wyle Cop) – open – spaces very limited due to flood water.
Premier Inn car park (off Raven Meadows) – open – accessible via two-way flow from Smithfield Road. No access from Roushill by The Salopian pub.
Ironbridge
A predicted peak of between 5.4m and 5.8m is expected this afternoon.
Road Closures
– The Wharfage (pedestrian access only)
– Tontine Hill/High St (pedestrian access only)
– Paradise (open to residents only)
– Church Hill (open to residents only)
– Lincoln Hill (open to residents only)
– Ferry Rd
Bridgnorth
A predicted peak at Bridgnorth of between 4.2m to 4.5m is expected this evening.
Road Closures
Doctors Lane
Severnside South
Car Parks Closed
Riverside car park
Riverside West elevated car park
Residents or customers in Bridgnorth with a valid resident or season permit (on or off-street) can use Innage Lane Car Park.
North Shropshire road closures
Colliery Road, St Martins
Clarke’s Lane, St Martins
Burma Road, Park Hall, Whittington
South Shropshire road closures
B4368 Clun to Newcastle (road slip)
Doctors Lane, Bridgnorth
Riverside, Bridgnorth
Severnside South Bridgnorth
The A442 Bridgnorth to Sutton Maddock