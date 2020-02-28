Woman sexually assaulted in St Georges, Telford

Police are appealing for information after a woman was sexually assaulted in St Georges, Telford.

The incident took place around 8.15pm yesterday after a woman was reportedly followed from Oakengates to St Georges.

DS Danielle Logan said: “Whilst on Station Hill the victim has become aware of a man following her. As she felt scared by his presence she has tried to go into the Albion Inn pub to get away from him however as she went up the steps she was sexually assaulted by the man.

“She screamed and the offender has ran off back towards Oakengates.

“The man is described as black, 6ft tall, of a slim build and was wearing dark clothing.

“We would ask that anyone who saw the incident or who has any information, dash cam footage or domestic CCTV footage please call us on 101 and quote incident 726s of the 27 February 2020.”

