Friday, February 28, 2020
Two pedestrians injured after colliding with car in Oswestry

By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a car and two pedestrians in Oswestry.

The incident happened yesterday at around 6.15pm on the junction between Whittington Road and Unicorn Road, Oswestry.

A black Ford Ranger turned right out of Unicorn Road on to Whittington Road towards the A5 and was in collision with a couple crossing the road,

A lady in her seventies was flown to Royal Stoke University Hospital with injuries to her legs and chest, they are thought to be life changing injuries. A man also in his seventies was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by ambulance with minor head injuries.

Anyone with any information or dash-cam footage is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 0596S of 27 February.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

