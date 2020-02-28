2.6 C
Shropshire set for further wet and windy weather this weekend

By Chris Pritchard

Storm Jorge will bring heavy rain and strong winds to Shropshire from today.

Shropshire is set to see wet and windy weather
Named by the Spanish meteorological service Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET) on Thursday, Storm Jorge will bring another spell of strong winds and heavy rain. 

Shropshire is set for a wet day today, Saturday will be showery, with sunny spells and strong winds on Sunday.

A yellow warning for wind is in place for Shropshire from 12am on Saturday to Midnight on Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, Paul Gundersen, said: “This weekend we’ll see another named Storm bring strong winds to parts of the UK with several wind and rain warnings in place.

“On Friday a band of rain associated with Storm Jorge will move across the UK – we have issued rain warnings for parts of Wales and northern England, where rain will be heaviest and we could see 60-80mm possible over the highest ground.

“South-westerly winds will strengthen through Saturday morning and it’ll turn widely windy except for northern Scotland, with wind warnings in place for Northern Ireland, Wales, southern Scotland and much of England.

“Where warnings are in place gusts of 50-60mph are likely quite widely with 65-70mph possible in coastal areas, however the strongest and most damaging winds are expected across the Republic of Ireland.”

“With rain falling on already saturated ground, further flooding is possible places.  You can check your flood risk and stay up to date with flood warnings in your area with Natural Resources Wales, SEPA, NI Direct and the Environment Agency.”

Colder Conditions

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Dan Harris, said: “As Storm Jorge begins to weaken and clear later on Saturday we’ll see a trend back to slightly colder conditions.

“The weather looks likely to remain rather cold and showery into next week and there’s a chance of further wet and windy weather around the middle of the week, although confidence in details are low at this stage.”

Shropshire Weather Forecast

Today: A band of locally heavy rain will move eastwards through the day accompained by strengthening winds. It will feel cold in the wind and rain. A high of 9C.

Tonight: Strong wind and rain to start the evening will continue overnight. The rain will be heavy at times. It will stay cold throughout. A low of 2C.

Saturday: Early rain on Saturday will ease leaving a dry and bright day with some sunshine before scattered showers arrive towards the evening. Windy with a risk of gales at times. A high of 7C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: It will remain unsettled over the next few days with strong winds, scattered blustery showers and brighter interludes.

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
