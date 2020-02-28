Shrewsbury Flooding: Roads and car parks reopen

Roads and car parks in Shrewsbury town centre have reopened as the River Severn continues to fall following recent flooding.

The river peaked at Welsh Bridge at 5.12m on Tuesday evening flooding homes and businesses as well as closing roads into and around the town centre.

Welsh Bridge, Smithfield Road, Chester Street and Coton Hill were opened yesterday along with English Bridge, Longden Coleham and Coleham Head. Shropshire Council teams worked to clean and check road surfaces and footpaths.

Roushill and Raven Meadows are set to be swept and cleaned early this morning and then fully re-open to traffic.

Bus Services

From this morning bus services will be using their normal routes around the town centre after the bus station at Raven Meadows was reopened.

Free Park & Ride

Shrewsbury Park & Ride Services from Oxon, Meole Brace and Harlescott will be free to use from Saturday for two weeks until Saturday 14 March.

Steve Davenport, Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“To show our support for businesses in Shrewsbury town centre affected by this month’s floods, and to encourage people to visit the town, Shrewsbury’s park and ride service will be free to use for two weeks, from this Saturday, 29 February, up to and including Saturday 14 March.

“We’ve seen all too clearly the impact that the flooding has had on the town’s businesses. Many have been flooded – some of them twice in two weeks – and all have suffered from the fact that the town centre was all but cut off to traffic and visitors.

“As the water levels fall and the town starts to get back to normal, we want people to start coming back into the centre, showing their support for the town and spending money in the shops, cafes, pubs and other businesses.

“It’s especially important to do this as two of our main town centre car parks – Frankwell and St Julian’s – have been closed due to the flooding and will need to be thoroughly checked, cleaned and repaired before they can re-open.

“We really hope people will take advantage of this offer and that the town centre will soon be thriving again.

“Of course, we haven’t forgotten our other towns affected by flooding and hope to make further announcements soon.”

Shrewsbury’s Pride Hill and Riverside Shopping Centres also reopen today. The Darwin Centre opened yesterday.

Car Parks

Abbey Foregate car park has fully reopened today.

Raven Meadows multi-storey car park has reopened.



St Julian’s Friars remains closed but will be reviewed later today.

The Gap (off Raven Meadows) is due to open after sweeping.

NCP (Wyle Cop) is partly open.

Premier Inn car park (off Raven Meadows) is open.

Frankwell Main and Riverside remain closed.



Roads Closed

Old Coleham

Gravel Hill Lane

Sydney Avenue

Atcham to Cross Houses

Chiltern Farm Lane

Atcham to Berwick Wharf



Victoria Avenue – to be swept and cleaned on Friday morning then fully open to traffic.



Town Walls is closed while Cadent investigate and repair a gas leak. The road is now due to reopen on Saturday.

