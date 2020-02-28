Police appeal for witnesses following arsons in Shawbirch

Police in Telford are investigating two incidents of arson that happened in Shawbirch this week.

The first instance of arson occurred at around midnight on Monday when a car parked on the drive of a house on Glade Way was set on fire which has in turn set fire to the house.

The second offence occurred around 1.50am on Wednesday 26 February at another property on Glade Way. Again the vehicle in the drive was set on fire and again this led to the house catching fire.

Due the circumstances police are linking the two incidents.

Detective Sergeant John Taylor said: “We would like to speak to any witnesses who were in the area at the time or saw anything suspicious and any drivers with dash cams who were in the area. Given the location we would also be especially keen to local residents who may have domestic CCTV which looks onto the road and therefore may have captured some vital information which can help in our enquiries.

“We do know that a taxi driver stopped at one of the locations and the driver alerted the occupant of one of the houses to the car fire and we would very much like to hear from him and thank him for his assistance.

“If you witnessed anything suspicious or have any information please contact us on 101 and quote incident number 009s of 24 February or 026S of 26 February 2020.”

