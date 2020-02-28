2.6 C
Shropshire
Friday, February 28, 2020
Ironbridge Flooding: Barrier repairs to take place as river level drops

By Chris Pritchard

A severe flood warning remains in place along the Wharfage today, although river levels are dropping.

The Environment Agency and Telford & Wrekin Council are hoping to be able to access the area behind the barriers after the temporary flood barriers became overwhelmed and started to move on Tuesday.

Teams hope to assess both the road and barriers to undertake any repairs.

More rain is expected over the weekend so it’s important that the barriers are repaired as river levels will rise again.

Telford & Wrekin Council says there will be a lot of activity on the Wharfage – and more vehicles on site. This means that the Wharfage (particularly at the Ironbridge end) will remain inaccessible. Members of the public are asked not to visit while this work is undertaken as it is not safe.

Council leader Shaun Davies yesterday lobbied Secretary of State for Environment Rt Hon George Eustice MP for improved flood defences in the Gorge when the minister visited.

Road Closures

Some roads in the gorge are now starting to reopen but a lot of road closures remain in place:

The following roads are closed and are impassable.

The Wharfage
Buildwas Road
Ferry Road
Coalford
Dale End
The Lloyds

Traffic over Coalport Bridge (Woodbridge) is being manually controlled because of its vehicle weight limit. Please avoid this route if possible. If you do need to use it, please expect long delays and be patient.

