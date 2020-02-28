Date set for Donnington ward and Donnington West parish seats by-election

A by election to fill a vacancy on Telford & Wrekin Council in the Donnington ward, as well as the Donnington West parish seat, will be held on Thursday 2 April 2020.



These vacancies have arisen because of the death of ward member Councillor Liz Clare.

Hours of polling for the by-election will be between 7am and 10pm and there will be two polling stations; one at Turreff Hall and another located at the Lifelong Learning Centre. Please refer to your poll card which will inform you of where you need to go to vote.

Poll cards will be issued by mid-March to every elector in the Donnington Ward for the Borough Council by-election and to residents in the Donnington West ward for the Parish Council by election.

For those electors who have chosen to vote by post, postal ballot papers will be issued from around 24 March 2020.

Supporting Shropshire Live...