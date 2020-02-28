Chief of the Air Staff formally names state-of-the-art training facility at RAF Shawbury

A state-of-the-art training facility has been formally named today at RAF Shawbury by the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Wigston CBE ADC.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Wigston and the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner JP, are shown advanced helicopter training simulators following the official naming of RAF Shawbury’s Duke of Cambridge Building

The building was named in honour of The Duke of Cambridge, who completed advanced flying training at the Defence Helicopter Flying School and was awarded his aircrew flying badge in January 2010.

The Duke of Cambridge Building is part of the UK Military Flying Training System and houses advanced Flying Training Devices. This is where the next generation of aircrew learn many of their skills before getting airborne in the modern fleet of 29 Juno (H135) and 3 Jupiter (H145) helicopters.

The Duke of Cambridge said: “I have very happy memories of learning to fly at RAF Shawbury and I am sure that the future generation of rotary aircrew will benefit greatly from these world-class facilities.”

After formally naming the Duke of Cambridge Building Air Chief Marshal Wigston said: “This is a very proud moment for RAF Shawbury. I am delighted to see that the new training system and facilities housed in the Duke of Cambridge building are state-of-the-art, world-leading and will better prepare our tri-Service personnel for the front-line. This important milestone represents years of committed and dedicated work by Defence and Ascent Flight Training that everybody should be rightly very proud of.”

After the opening of the Duke of Cambridge Building, Air Chief Marshal Wigston unveiled a plaque to commemorate the rebadging of the Defence Helicopter Flying School to No 1 Flying Training School.

He said: “The rebadging to No 1 Flying Training School will ensure that the RAF’s oldest training School is retained in service. The School has a long, proud and illustrious history and today we celebrate both the School’s past achievements and its bright future as part of the UK Military Flying Training System.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...