Shrewsbury Flooding: Warning in place as river levels remain high

The River Severn continues to remain high in Shrewsbury today with a flood warning in force. Water levels are however slowly dropping.

High river levels under the English Bridge in Shrewsbury on Tuesday

The river peaked at Welsh Bridge at 5.12m on Tuesday evening flooding homes and businesses.

Levels at 6am this morning in Shrewsbury were at 4.2m down 80cm in the past 12 hours.

Despite river levels dropping the Environment Agency says they expect river levels to remain high into the weekend.

Road Closures

Updated 27/02/2020 at 8am:

Smithfield Road – both directions

Coton Hill

Chester Street and Cross Street

Raven Meadows

Roushill

Longden Coleham

Junction of Wyle Cop and St Julian’s Crescent

Atcham to Berwick Wharf

Berwick Road

Cressage to Eaton Constantine

Victoria Avenue

Old Coleham

Gravel Hill Lane

Sydney Avenue

Atcham to Cross Houses

Children Farm Lane



Town Walls remains closed while Cadent investigate and repair a gas leak. The road is now due to reopen on Saturday.



Due to the number of weather-related road closures in Shrewsbury, London Road will remain OPEN as normal until further notice. The temporary closure, for BT cable work has been lifted.

Buses

Following road closures in Shrewsbury town centre here are locations of the drop off/collection points for bus services.

Theatre Severn – Services 11, 12, 20, 70/70A, 552/553, 558

Abbey Foregate – Services 1, 8, 19, 21 23, 26, 27, 435, 436, 544, 546, X4, X5

Castlefields (New Park Road Castle Foregate End) – Services 2, 24, 25, 64, 511, 519

Service 576 will terminate at Harlescott Park & Ride – passengers wishing to use this service can transfer at Harlescott for onward travel.

Shrewsbury/Telford Service Update – Atcham is closed so services 19/19A will serve Lightmoor and then miss Ironbridge, Buildwas and Atcham, diverting via M54/A5 then on to Abbey Foregate



Park & Ride

Oxon – Theatre Severn

Meole Brace – use the ASDA stop

Harlescott – New Park Road, Castlefields

Trains

Train services are operating under normal conditions at Shrewsbury Railway Station.

You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.

Car Parks

The following car parks are closed:

Raven Meadows MSCP

Frankwell

St Julians

The Gap off Raven Meadows

NCP at Wyle Cop

Premier Inn Car Park.

Education

Shrewsbury Colleges Group English Bridge and Welsh Bridge campuses remain closed on Thursday. The London Road campus is open but students are asked only to attend if safe to do so.

Coleham Primary school has today reopened. Breakfast Club and After School Clubs (Main After School Club, Rhythm sticks and Basketball) will run as normal.



St Winefride’s Shrewsbury has reopened today.



Professor Eunice Simmons, the Vice Chancellor of University of Chester, has decided to close University Centre Shrewsbury for the rest of the week, Thursday and Friday. The centre will open again on Monday, March 2, at 8am. The building will be closed which means all teaching and public events are cancelled.

The Gateway on Chester Street, Shrewsbury is closed.

Health

Riverside Medical Practice site at Roushill remains closed. If you need medical advice or treatment, please contact 01734 383951 and listen to further information. If you have a routine appointment attend Severnfields Medical Practice where you will be assisted by a member of the Riverside team. You may also attend this location to collect prescriptions.



