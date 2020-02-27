Ironbridge Flooding: Severe flood warning remains in place as barriers are overwhelmed

A severe flood warning remains in place at the Wharfage in Ironbridge today, an emergency evacuation took place yesterday after temporary barriers became overwhelmed.

The flood barriers along the Wharfage moved yesterday after being overwhelmed by the volume of flood water. Photo: Barry Jones

The barriers began to flex and move back towards properties due to the amount of pressure caused by the floodwater against them. Water pumps are being used to reduce the amount of water behind the barriers.

The Environment Agency says that it’s possible that depths of floodwater along the Wharfage could get to 1.8m deep as flood barriers can no longer hold water.

A peak level of 6.79m occurred at 9am on Wednesday morning at Buildwas.

At 6am this morning the river level at Ironbridge is 6.37m down 42cm since the peak yesterday.

Speaking in an update yesterday, Deputy Chief Constable Julian Moss said:

“Today we have been responding to dynamic emergency situations on the River Severn in Shropshire.

“At Ironbridge the barriers are under stress on The Wharfage, and we are in the process of evacuating the majority of the properties from behind this barrier. We are waiting to see what happens overnight, and we are monitoring closely with colleagues at the Environment Agency, and an operational plan is in place with Shropshire Fire and Rescue should it be required.

“The multi-agency response is set to continue for the next ten days as the flood waters are set to recede quite slowly and are likely to be topped up again with additional rain over the weekend and at the end of next week. We would therefore ask people to take this into consideration when making accommodation arrangements for themselves and any pets or livestock.

“We encourage everyone to heed the flood advice and remain vigilant around flood water.”

The start of another long day ahead!



⚠️ We expect the river ⬇️ over the next couple of days:

⚠️ Repairs to the barriers will then be attempted.

⚠️ Likely more bad weather over the weekend into early next week – with MORE flooding

⚠️ Harry the dog is back with his owners 🥳 pic.twitter.com/1O02ebbMRk — Shaun Davies (@CllrShaunDavies) February 27, 2020 We’ve inspected Coalport Bridge and it’s currently safe to use. We’ve installed traffic management with a 3 tonne weight limit as a precautionary measure. We’ll make daily inspections whilst we wait for water levels to reduce sufficiently to carry out a more detailed survey. — Shropshire Council (@ShropCouncil) February 27, 2020 Currently in #Ironbridge along with @WMASHART for the #Flood



Just had to stop a male driving into the flood water in a 4×4 🤦🏻‍♂️



Road closed signs are there for a reason DO NOT drive into the flood water



You are also risking the lives of those who will go in to rescue you!



20450 pic.twitter.com/XgsawUea48 — Telford Cops (@TelfordCops) February 27, 2020 In Ironbridge tonight. The barriers are holding and pumps are working. The river level is on its way down slowly. We have an Operarional Commander @Stingray450, @WMASHART Flood team and myself on scene overnight pic.twitter.com/qW5PWLncKh — Tim Atherton (@wmastatherton) February 27, 2020

A severe flood warning is in place for the Ironbridge Gorge. Image: Environment Agency

Roads Closed

All roads into the Ironbridge Gorge are closed to general traffic however there is residential access.

The following roads are accessible for residents through managed entrances:



Tontine Hill / High Street

Paradise

Ironbridge Road

Madeley Road from Hill Top

Church Hill

Lincoln Hill



Traffic over Coalport Bridge (Woodbridge) is being manually controlled because of its vehicle weight limit.

To access Broseley, Much Wenlock, or Jackfield, use Jiggers Bank up to the Park and Ride roundabout at the junction of the A4169 – follow signs for Much Wenlock.

To access Coalport please go via Legges Way.

To access Coalbrookdale, use Jiggers Bank to up its junction with Paradise.

Residents of Coalbrookdale that live past Paradise should use Station Road but please proceed with care along this road.

The following roads are closed and are impassable:

The Wharfage

Buildwas Road

Ferry Road

Coalford

Dale End

The Lloyds



*** THE FREE BRIDGE is also closed so there is no access to Broseley from Ironbridge ***

Buses

8 – Unable to serve Ironbridge or Jackfield from Madeley, will divert through Wenlock to access Broseley to Bridgnorth.

18 – from Madeley will be going direct to Wenlock via the bypass to access Broseley & back to Wenlock to Telford

Car Parks Closed

The Wharfage and Dale End car parks are closed. Ironbridge Park & Ride site is open for anyone who needs to use it.

Education

Coalbrookdale and Ironbridge Primary school will remain closed for the rest of the week.

