Bridgnorth Flooding: Homes and businesses flooded, warning remains in place

The Severn in Bridgnorth has peaked with homes and businesses flooded.

Bridgnorth flood map. Image: Environment Agency

Levels on the Severn at 6am today were at 5.04m down 16cm since the peak.

The Environment Agency says that levels will remain high until the weekend.

Flooding is affecting properties on Severnside, Severn Terrace, Riverside and local park homes.

3,100 sandbags have been handed out in Bridgnorth to residents and businesses preparing for the risk of flooding.

Road Closures

There are currently five road closures in and around Bridgnorth:

Doctors Lane Bridgnorth

Riverside, Bridgnorth

Severn Side South Bridgnorth

A442 Bridgnorth to Sutton Maddock

B4368 Clun to Newcastle (road slip)

Car Parks

Two car parks are currently closed in Bridgnorth, and off-street parking has also been affected. The following car parks are closed:

Riverside Car Park, Bridgnorth

Riverside West Elevated Car Park, Bridgnorth

Residents and season ticket holders in Bridgnorth can use Innage Lane Car Park until further notice. This is available to displaced on and off-street parking.

Bus Services

The 113/114 service from Bridgnorth to Telford is not operating between Sutton Maddock and the Bandon Island due to a road closure as a result of flooding. A diversionary route is being operated to minimise disruption.

Service 8 (Bridgnorth to Telford) will not be able to serve Ironbridge or Jackfield from Madeley, and will have to divert through Much Wenlock to access Broseley to Bridgnorth.

All other local bus services in and around Bridgnorth are currently operating as normal.

