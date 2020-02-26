5.7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Shrewsbury Flooding: River levels peak, severe warning remains in place

By Chris Pritchard

River levels in Shrewsbury have peaked with levels falling by a small amount this morning. A severe flood warning remains in place.

The River Severn rushes under the The Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury. Photo: Chris Pritchard
The Severn in Shrewsbury peaked last night at around 6.15pm with levels this morning at 4.86m at 11am and falling.

Homes and businesses around the town centre, Coton Hill and Coleham have been affected by flooding.

Yesterday train services were cancelled after river levels rose underneath the viaduct at Shrewsbury railway station. Train services continue to be disrupted today.

Shrewsbury’s Darwin, Pride Hill and Riverside shopping centres also remain closed today. Many other businesses in the town are also closed.

The basement areas of Shrewsbury's Darwin and Pride Hill Shopping Centres are flooded. Photo: Chris Pritchard
Flood-hit businesses in Shrewsbury are being asked to urgently share information about the impact of the flooding as part of a campaign to lobby government for financial support.

Shrewsbury BID is working with Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council to gather information from businesses in and around the town centre about how the flooding is affecting them.

Seb Slater, Executive Director of Shrewsbury BID, which works to support town centre traders, said: “It’s really important that people take five minutes to complete the survey so we have evidence about the impact these floods are having on businesses. It’s not just about those businesses who have been directly affected by floodwater, but also businesses who have seen a dramatic drop in trade as a result of the flooding.

“It can be completed on our website, or business owners can come along to the drop-in session at Stop Café in Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery from 2pm to 6pm on Wednesday, February 26, when business owners can complete the survey and access advice and support from Shrewsbury BID and Shropshire Council.”

Shrewsbury's High Street on Tuesday afternoon as shoppers stayed away from the town centre due to flooding
Pedestrian Access

Pedestrians can access Shrewsbury town centre via English Bridge, Welsh Bridge, Kingsland Bridge and The Dana footbridge from Castlefields.

Road Closures

Updated 26/02/2020 at 8.15am:

Smithfield Road – both directions
Coton Hill
Chester Street and Cross Street
Raven Meadows
Roushill
Longden Coleham
Junction of Wyle Cop and St Julian’s Crescent
Atcham to Berwick Wharf
B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham is closed despite cars trying to use the route
Berwick Road
Cressage to Eaton Constantine
Victoria Avenue
Old Coleham
Gravel Hill Lane
Sydney Avenue
Atcham to Cross Houses
Children Farm Lane

Town Walls is closed while Cadent investigate and repair a gas leak.

Due to the number of weather-related road closures in Shrewsbury, London Road will remain OPEN as normal until further notice. The temporary closure, for BT cable work has been lifted.

Buses

Following road closures in Shrewsbury town centre here are locations of the drop off/collection points for bus services.

Theatre Severn – Services 11, 12, 20, 70/70A, 552/553, 558

Abbey Foregate – Services 1, 8, 19, 21 23, 26, 27, 435, 436, 544, 546, X4, X5

Castlefields (New Park Road Castle Foregate End) – Services 2, 24, 25, 64, 511, 519

Service 576 will terminate at Harlescott Park & Ride – passengers wishing to use this service can transfer at Harlescott for onward travel.

Shrewsbury/Telford Service Update – Atcham is closed so services 19/19A will serve Lightmoor and then miss Ironbridge, Buildwas and Atcham, diverting via M54/A5 then on to Abbey Foregate

Park & Ride

Oxon – Theatre Severn
Meole Brace – use the ASDA stop
Harlescott – New Park Road, Castlefields

Trains

High water levels under the Severn Railway Bridge at Shrewsbury means some lines have closed for safety reasons. Hourly river level checks will be made and once the river levels start to drop, it is hoped that lines can be reopened. 

There is no firm estimate yet of how long disruption will last however a safety inspection will be taking place in daylight hours.

Trains will run between Shrewsbury and Chester / Crewe only. All other lines in Shrewsbury station will be closed.

Avanti West Coast

Trains will not operate between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton.

Transport for Wales:

Shrewsbury – Hereford: Trains are unable to run between these stations. Buses will operate.

Shrewsbury – Machynlleth: Trains are unable to run between these stations, as a result of the ongoing flood dame to the Cambrian Line. The bus timetable can be viewed here.

Shrewsbury – Birmingham: Trains are unable to run between these stations.

You may use your ticket on West Midlands Railway between Birmingham and Wellington, however this will be a reduced rail service, supplemented by rail replacement buses between Wolverhampton and Wellington / Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury – Llanwrtyd: Trains are unable to run between these stations. Buses will operate.

West Midlands Railway

A reduced service will operate between Birmingham and Wellington. No trains will operate between Wellington and Shrewsbury.

Buses will operate between Wolverhampton and Wellington and between Wellington and Shrewsbury, however buses to / from Shrewsbury may be suspended depending on flooding to local roads.

Check before you travel:
You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.

Car Parks

The following car parks are closed:

Raven Meadows MSCP
Frankwell
St Julians
Abbey Foregate
The Gap off Raven Meadows
NCP at Wyle Cop
Premier Inn Car Park.

Education

Due to severe flood warnings for Shrewsbury and road closures in the town centre, Shrewsbury Colleges Group English Bridge and Welsh Bridge campuses are closed today. London Road campus will be open as usual.

Coleham Primary School is closed today.

St Winefride’s Shrewsbury is closed.

University Centre Shrewsbury is closed to all students, staff and guests until Thursday morning.

The Gateway on Chester Street, Shrewsbury is closed.

Health

Riverside Medical Practice site at Roushill remains closed. If you need medical advice or treatment, please contact 01734 383951 and listen to further information. If you have a routine appointment attend Severnfields Medical Practice where you will be assisted by a member of the Riverside team. You may also attend this location to collect prescriptions.

Useful Information

Severe Flood Warning for Shrewsbury

The Environment Agency has issued a severe flood warning for Shrewsbury the following advice is recommended for those who could be affected.

Latest Articles

