Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Ironbridge Flooding: Immediate evacuation taking place in Ironbridge as barriers move

By Chris Pritchard

An immediate evacuation is taking place in Ironbridge due to the temporary barriers becoming overwhelmed and flexing due to the volume of water.

Officers from West Mercia Police, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, Telford & Wrekin Council, West Midlands Ambulance Service and the Environment Agency are in the area.

Those who have remained in their properties are now being evacuated.

Chris Bainger from the Environment Agency said: “An immediate evacuation is taking place in Ironbridge due to the temporary barriers becoming overwhelmed and flexing due to the volume of water. A further severe warning has been issued.”

A severe flood warning remains in place at the Wharfage.

The overnight scene in Ironbridge as the pressure of water moved flood defences on the Wharfage. Photo: @CSuptHarding
A severe flood warning is in place for the Ironbridge Gorge. Image: Environment Agency

River levels in the Ironbridge Gorge now exceed those seen during last week’s flooding.

River levels were forecast to rise at the Buildwas river gauge to between 6.75m to 6.85m, early this morning. The last recorded level was 6.78m at 11am.

Flooding at Dale End in Ironbridge. Photo: Fay Evans

Telford & Wrekin Council has worked with partners since Monday to contact and actively encourage all residents and businesses in areas likely to be affected by flooding to evacuate and to support them to do so.

Yesterday, Shropshire Fire Rescue Service evacuated a number of people from the Wharfage and properties at Bower’s Yard on the other side of the Severn opposite the Wharfage.

There are a number of residents from the Gorge using emergency accommodation the Council has provided, while many others have self-evacuated to friends and family.

Coalbrookdale Primary school will remain closed for the rest of the week.

Roads Closed

All roads into the Ironbridge Gorge are closed to general traffic however there is residential access.

The following roads are accessible for residents through managed entrances:

Tontine Hill / High Street
Paradise
Ironbridge Road
Madeley Road from Hill Top
Church Hill
Lincoln Hill

Traffic over Coalport Bridge (Woodbridge) is being manually controlled because of its vehicle weight limit.

To access Broseley, Much Wenlock, or Jackfield, please use Jiggers Bank up to the Park and Ride roundabout at the junction of the A4169 – follow signs for Much Wenlock.

To access Coalport please go via Legges Way

To access Coalbrookdale, please use Jiggers Bank to up its junction with Paradise.

Residents of Coalbrookdale that live past Paradise should use Station Road but please proceed with care along this road.

The following roads are closed and are impassable:

The Wharfage
Buildwas Road
Ferry Road
Coalford
Dale End
The Lloyds
Waterloo Street

*** THE FREE BRIDGE is also closed so there is no access to Broseley from Ironbridge ***

Buses

8 – Unable to serve Ironbridge or Jackfield from Madeley, will divert through Wenlock to access Broseley to Bridgnorth.

18 – from Madeley will be going direct to Wenlock via the bypass to access Broseley & back to Wenlock to Telford

Car Parks Closed

The Wharfage and Dale End car parks are closed. Ironbridge Park & Ride site is open for anyone who needs to use it.

