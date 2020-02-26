3.6 C
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Further consultation for Shrewsbury North West Relief Road scheme

By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Council has announced what is expected to be a final stage of public consultation in its plans for the Shrewsbury North West Relief Road.

An image of how a section of the North West Relief Road will look. Image: Shropshire Council

The NWRR scheme, which now incorporates the previously separate Oxon Link Road scheme, will connect the A5 at Welshpool Road roundabout in the west to the Ellesmere Road roundabout in the north, with new bridges over the River Severn and the Shrewsbury to Chester railway line.

The six-week consultation opens on Monday 2 March and ends on Monday 13 April – and includes exhibitions at four venues across Shrewsbury – giving residents, businesses and road users the opportunity to register their comments.

An application for planning permission is due to be submitted in May.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport said:

“Since we last consulted the public on the proposals for what was previously two schemes, we have been working on the design to incorporate that feedback wherever possible, and also to build in environmental protections, reflecting the studies we have been undertaking over the last three years.

“The result is a combined scheme, which is going to really improve life for communities and road users alike, from Shrewsbury and further afield, improving congestion, air quality and journey times, into and around Shrewsbury.

“We’re looking forward to showing how the North West Relief Road has come along. I encourage people to come to one of the exhbitions and let our team know what they think.”

The exhibitions will provide the opportunity to find out more about: the scheme and its route; access points; environmental impact assessment and mitigations; how the road will look; and provision for cycling, pedestrians and horse riders. The information will also be available on the Shropshire Council website.

Exhibitions

Tuesday 10 March – 2pm to 8pm at Emmanuel Church, Mount Pleasant Road, Shrewsbury.

Wednesday 11 March – 2pm to 8pm at Bomere Heath Village Hall, Bomere Heath, Shrewsbury.

Thursday 12 March – 2pm to 8pm at Ego at the Grapes, Welshpool Road, Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury.

Friday 13 March and Saturday 14 March from 10am to 5.30pm at The Big Town Plan Shop, Darwin Shopping Centre, Shrewsbury.

Sunday 15 March from 11am to 4pm at The Big Town Plan Shop, Darwin Shopping Centre, Shrewsbury.

Monday 16 March to Friday 20 March from 10am to 5.30pm at The Big Town Plan Shop, Darwin Shopping Centre, Shrewsbury

For more information about the North West Relief Road, go to www.shropshire.gov.uk/nwrr.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009.
