Bridgnorth Flooding: Severn rises as homes and businesses prepare for further flooding

Bridgnorth residents and businesses are preparing themselves for further flooding today as the Severn continues to rise.

Bridgnorth flood map. Image: Environment Agency

Flooding is affecting properties on Severnside, Severn Terrace, Riverside and local caravan parks. A predicted peak at Bridgnorth of 5.2m to 5.4m is expected later.

Yesterday Shropshire Council were out giving advice and support to residents and businesses that may be affected by flooding.

Officers from the council’s flood management team and staff volunteers were door knocking in Bridgnorth and Wharf Caravan Park.

3,100 sandbags have been handed out in Bridgnorth to residents and businesses preparing for the risk of flooding, which includes 800 over the past two days.

Tim Smith, Shropshire Council’s assistant director of commercial services, said:-

“Over the past week Shropshire Council has been working with Bridgnorth Town Council, the Environment Agency and other key partners to ensure the safety of residents, businesses and infrastructure.

“The safety of our people is of crucial importance to us all at Shropshire Council. We will continue to support our communities across the county, including Bridgnorth, to help them return to normal as quickly possible.”

People can access the sandbags at Bridgnorth Highways at Kier Stourbridge Road Depot (next to the salt barn) WV15 6AN, and at the corners of Doctors Lane and Mill Street, and Doctors Lane and Bandon Lane. Sandbags will be left outside for people to collect.

Lee Jakeman, Town Clerk at Bridgnorth Town Council, said:



“Bridgnorth Town Council have, and will continue to, work with Shropshire Council and multi-agency partners to provide assistance in mitigating the impact on Bridgnorth residents. We have been involved with some contingency planning discussions and stand ready to help under the stewardship of Shropshire Council to ensure a co-ordinated approach.”

Roads Closed

Doctors Lane, Riverside and Severnside South in Bridgnorth are all closed due to flooding.



A442 between Sutton Maddock and Bandon Island is also closed due to flooding and will remain closed until at least Friday 28 February.

Car Parks

The Riverside and Riverside West elevated car parks are both closed due to flooding.



If residents or customers hold a valid resident or season on or off permit please use Innage Lane Car Park.

