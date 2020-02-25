5.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Home News

Shrewsbury Flooding: River Severn continues to rise as homes and businesses are flooded

By Chris Pritchard

The River Severn at Shrewsbury is continuing to rise with a prolonged peak at Welsh Bridge of 5.3m to 5.5m overnight. A severe flood warning remains in place.

Environment Agency manager, Dave Throup says from Newtown in Wales to Gloucester the whole length of the river Severn is on flood warning. Exceptionally high levels and flows resulting in dangerous conditions in many areas.

The Severn upstream of Shrewsbury is showing signs of forecast second peak and has now exceeded the 2000 level.

In Coleham, elderly residents at Hazeldine Court were last night rescued by firefighters due to flooding. Two fire appliances including the Water Rescue Unit were mobilised from Shrewsbury. Residents living in Coton Manor on Berwick Road were also evacuated.

Shrewsbury’s Darwin, Pride Hill and Riverside shopping centres are closed today. H&M will remain open with access from the street. Marks & Spencer was due to open today but will now remain closed. Waterstones has confirmed it has closed for today.

Mark Barrow, Shropshire Council’s executive director of place, said:

“We’re supporting those that need immediate help straight away and we’ve had hundreds of people out across the county in the past days. We’ve responded really well and really positively. We’re going flat out, helping people as best we can.

“We’ve done a lot of door-knocking and made a lot of phone calls in the past few days, checking on people and businesses affected by flooding and making them aware of the help and emergency funding available to them. We’ll continue to do so.”

Clive Wright, chief executive of Shropshire Council, said:

“There’s a 200 strong workforce at the frontline, but back at Shirehall there’s a team working all day with our key partners – including the Environment Agency, police and fire service, to organise and co-ordinate how we deploy our resources to ensure that we help our local communities as best we can, and minimise the impact of the flooding.”

Pedestrian Access

Pedestrians can access Shrewsbury town centre via English Bridge, Welsh Bridge, Kingsland Bridge, Castle Foregate and The Dana footbridge from Castlefields.

Road Closures

Updated 25/02/2020 at 10.55am:

Smithfield Road – both directions
Coton Hill
Chester Street and Cross Street
Raven Meadows
Roushill
Longden Coleham
Junction of Wyle Cop and St Julian’s Crescent
Atcham to Berwick Wharf
B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham is closed despite cars trying to use the route
Berwick Road
Cressage to Eaton Constantine
Victoria Avenue
Old Coleham
Gravel Hill Lane
Sydney Avenue
Atcham to Cross Houses
Children Farm Lane

Town Walls is closed while Cadent investigate and repair a gas leak.

Due to the number of weather-related road closures in Shrewsbury, London Road will remain OPEN as normal until further notice. The temporary closure, for BT cable work has been lifted.

Buses

Following road closures in Shrewsbury town centre here are locations of the drop off/collection points for bus services.

Theatre Severn – Services 11, 12, 20, 70/70A, 552/553, 558

Abbey Foregate – Services 1, 8, 19, 21 23, 26, 27, 435, 436, 544, 546, X4, X5

Castlefields (New Park Road Castle Foregate End) – Services 2, 24, 25, 64, 511, 519

Service 576 will terminate at Harlescott Park & Ride – passengers wishing to use this service can transfer at Harlescott for onward travel.

Shrewsbury/Telford Service Update – Atcham is closed so services 19/19A will serve Lightmoor and then miss Ironbridge, Buildwas and Atcham, diverting via M54/A5 then on to Abbey Foregate

Park & Ride

Oxon – Theatre Severn
Meole Brace – use the ASDA stop
Harlescott – New Park Road, Castlefields

Trains

Transport for Wales says all lines into and out of Shrewsbury are on the verge of being closed due to flood water levels being 2 inches below the closure marks and on various bridges and viaducts that serve the station and still rising.

All lines will be BLOCKED!

Replacement road transport is being organised.

Route(s) affected: Shrewsbury to Birmingham, Manchester, Cardiff, Chester, Aberystwyth and Heart of Wales Line.

Car Parks

Shropshire Council car parks including Raven Meadows MSCP, Frankwell and St Julians are closed today. Abbey Foregate car park is also closed today.

In addition, closed due to lack of access and/or flooding; The Gap off Raven Meadows, NCP at Wyle Cop and Premier Inn Car Park.

Education

Due to severe flood warnings for Shrewsbury and road closures in the town centre, Shrewsbury Colleges Group English Bridge and Welsh Bridge campuses are closed today. London Road campus will be open as usual.

Shrewsbury High School’s senior site is closed today. The Prep School will be open; however, for safety reasons, there will be no school minibus service.

Coleham Primary School is closed today.

St Winefride’s Shrewsbury

University Centre Shrewsbury (UCS) is closed to all students, staff and guests until Thursday morning due to the rising flood waters.

The Gateway on Chester Street, Shrewsbury will be closed today due to the floods.

Shrewsbury Library is closed today due to flooding in the town centre.

Health

Riverside Medical Practice site at Roushill remains closed. If you need medical advice or treatment, please contact 01734 383951 and listen to further information. If you have a routine appointment for week commencing 24th February please attend Severnfields Medical Practice where you will be assisted by a member of the Riverside team. You may also attend this location to collect prescriptions.

Bowdlers house dental practice is closed today. Anyone with a dental emergency should call the NHS on 111.

Useful Information

Severe Flood Warning for Shrewsbury

The Environment Agency has issued a severe flood warning for Shrewsbury the following advice is recommended for those who could be affected.

Gepostet von Shropshire Live am Sonntag, 23. Februar 2020
Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
- Advertising -

News

News

Shrewsbury Flooding: River Severn continues to rise as homes and businesses are flooded

The River Severn at Shrewsbury is continuing to rise with a prolonged peak at Welsh Bridge of 5.3m to 5.5m overnight. A severe flood warning remains in place.
Read Article
A severe flood warning is in place for the Ironbridge Gorge. Image: Environment Agency

Ironbridge Flooding: Severe flood warning in place

River levels in the Ironbridge Gorge have continued to rise today with levels on the Wharfage flood barrier now exceeding those seen during last week’s flooding.
Read Article
From left, Air Vice-Marshal Clare Walton, also one of the Trustees of the Headley Court Charity; Lieutenant Colonel Carl Meyer; Frank Collins, RJAH Chairman; and Mark Brandreth, RJAH Chief Executive

Shropshire hospital gets £6 million grant in boost for veteran healthcare

The UK’s first dedicated orthopaedic centre for Armed Forces veterans is to be built in Shropshire – thanks to a remarkable £6 million charitable grant.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Tranmere Rovers

Shrewsbury Town are searching for their first back to back home league wins of the season, but the injury problems are mounting up.
Read Article
President Dale Benbow prepares to raise the club’s centenary flag with Captains Christine and Stuart Apperley

Centenary celebrations launched a Hawkstone Park

It was something of a triple celebration at Hawkstone Park when the historic golf club officially launched its centenary year celebrations.
Read Article

Defeat for Telford Tigers against Hull Pirates

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Hull on Sunday night for the second of back to back road games.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Hot Form Quench (HFQ®), a revolutionary hot forming process for producing high strength aluminium parts

‘European first’ for SDE Technology as it targets new lightweight opportunities

SDE Technology has signalled its intentions to be a world leader in lightweight components by investing in a new process.
Read Article
Tom Sykes and Tracy Wickson

ProClean joins forces with Paint Master UK

Automotive care firm ProClean is expanding its range of services by joining forces with bodywork specialists, Paint Master UK.
Read Article
Hollie Whittles

Star speakers lined up for International Women’s Day event

A series of star speakers will help businesses across Shropshire mark International Women’s Day at a special event in Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Boyzone’s Shane Lynch

VIPs help put the wheels in motion for Bike4Life

Sunday 26 April sees the return of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s annual Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival event.
Read Article
Mike Coppock and Sue Turner

New local music charity receives its first donation

A new Oswestry-based local music charity has been grateful to receive its first donation of musical instruments.
Read Article
Severn Hospice eBay store worker Lis Evans

Severn Hospice launches eBay shop

Bargain hunters can shop and support families without leaving their home after a charity’s eBay store opened to the world.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Judy Collins

﻿Judy Collins leads second wave of artists announced for Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has revealed a second wave of artists on its 2020 line up topped by American folk legend, Judy Collins.
Read Article

Tickets go on sale for Telford panto

Following another record-breaking season, tickets have gone on sale for this year's pantomime at The Place in Telford.
Read Article
Shrek the Musical was performed by Get Your Wigle On at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

Review: Shrek the Musical at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

Local musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On last week pulled out all the stops to bring Shrek the Musical to Theatre Severn.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Emma Williams

New healthy take-away business added to Frestival line-up

A Shropshire woman, who launched her own healthy-eating take-away business, has been announced as the latest chef to take part in a county festival.
Read Article
Adam Purnell, known as the Shropshire Lad will be demonstrating his unique cooking skills at Frestival in May. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Star of Channel 4 show to headline Shropshire festival

The star of Channel 4 cookery programme Crazy Delicious will be headlining at a Shropshire festival specialising in free-from foods and those suffering with allergies.
Read Article
Phil is a chef, presenter and cookery book author

Phil Vickery to headline Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage

Phil Vickery, one of the nation’s favourite TV chefs, has been unveiled as the headline attraction for Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage this year.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
5.8 ° C
7.8 °
2.8 °
65 %
5.7kmh
72 %
Tue
2 °
Wed
5 °
Thu
3 °
Fri
5 °
Sat
9 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP