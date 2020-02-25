Shrewsbury Flooding: River Severn continues to rise as homes and businesses are flooded

The River Severn at Shrewsbury is continuing to rise with a prolonged peak at Welsh Bridge of 5.3m to 5.5m overnight. A severe flood warning remains in place.

Environment Agency manager, Dave Throup says from Newtown in Wales to Gloucester the whole length of the river Severn is on flood warning. Exceptionally high levels and flows resulting in dangerous conditions in many areas.

The Severn upstream of Shrewsbury is showing signs of forecast second peak and has now exceeded the 2000 level.

Another difficult day in #shrewsbury town. Severe flood warning in place.



Please listen to instructions of emergency services.#ShrewsburyFloods

In Coleham, elderly residents at Hazeldine Court were last night rescued by firefighters due to flooding. Two fire appliances including the Water Rescue Unit were mobilised from Shrewsbury. Residents living in Coton Manor on Berwick Road were also evacuated.

Shrewsbury’s Darwin, Pride Hill and Riverside shopping centres are closed today. H&M will remain open with access from the street. Marks & Spencer was due to open today but will now remain closed. Waterstones has confirmed it has closed for today.

Mark Barrow, Shropshire Council’s executive director of place, said:

“We’re supporting those that need immediate help straight away and we’ve had hundreds of people out across the county in the past days. We’ve responded really well and really positively. We’re going flat out, helping people as best we can.

“We’ve done a lot of door-knocking and made a lot of phone calls in the past few days, checking on people and businesses affected by flooding and making them aware of the help and emergency funding available to them. We’ll continue to do so.”

Clive Wright, chief executive of Shropshire Council, said:

“There’s a 200 strong workforce at the frontline, but back at Shirehall there’s a team working all day with our key partners – including the Environment Agency, police and fire service, to organise and co-ordinate how we deploy our resources to ensure that we help our local communities as best we can, and minimise the impact of the flooding.”

Pedestrian Access

Pedestrians can access Shrewsbury town centre via English Bridge, Welsh Bridge, Kingsland Bridge, Castle Foregate and The Dana footbridge from Castlefields.

Road Closures

Updated 25/02/2020 at 10.55am:

Smithfield Road – both directions

Coton Hill

Chester Street and Cross Street

Raven Meadows

Roushill

Longden Coleham

Junction of Wyle Cop and St Julian’s Crescent

Atcham to Berwick Wharf

B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham is closed despite cars trying to use the route

Berwick Road

Cressage to Eaton Constantine

Victoria Avenue

Old Coleham

Gravel Hill Lane

Sydney Avenue

Atcham to Cross Houses

Children Farm Lane



Town Walls is closed while Cadent investigate and repair a gas leak.



Due to the number of weather-related road closures in Shrewsbury, London Road will remain OPEN as normal until further notice. The temporary closure, for BT cable work has been lifted.

Buses

Following road closures in Shrewsbury town centre here are locations of the drop off/collection points for bus services.

Theatre Severn – Services 11, 12, 20, 70/70A, 552/553, 558

Abbey Foregate – Services 1, 8, 19, 21 23, 26, 27, 435, 436, 544, 546, X4, X5

Castlefields (New Park Road Castle Foregate End) – Services 2, 24, 25, 64, 511, 519

Service 576 will terminate at Harlescott Park & Ride – passengers wishing to use this service can transfer at Harlescott for onward travel.

Shrewsbury/Telford Service Update – Atcham is closed so services 19/19A will serve Lightmoor and then miss Ironbridge, Buildwas and Atcham, diverting via M54/A5 then on to Abbey Foregate



Park & Ride

Oxon – Theatre Severn

Meole Brace – use the ASDA stop

Harlescott – New Park Road, Castlefields

Trains

Transport for Wales says all lines into and out of Shrewsbury are on the verge of being closed due to flood water levels being 2 inches below the closure marks and on various bridges and viaducts that serve the station and still rising.

All lines will be BLOCKED!

Replacement road transport is being organised.

Route(s) affected: Shrewsbury to Birmingham, Manchester, Cardiff, Chester, Aberystwyth and Heart of Wales Line.

Car Parks

Shropshire Council car parks including Raven Meadows MSCP, Frankwell and St Julians are closed today. Abbey Foregate car park is also closed today.

In addition, closed due to lack of access and/or flooding; The Gap off Raven Meadows, NCP at Wyle Cop and Premier Inn Car Park.

Education

Due to severe flood warnings for Shrewsbury and road closures in the town centre, Shrewsbury Colleges Group English Bridge and Welsh Bridge campuses are closed today. London Road campus will be open as usual.

Shrewsbury High School’s senior site is closed today. The Prep School will be open; however, for safety reasons, there will be no school minibus service.



Coleham Primary School is closed today.



St Winefride’s Shrewsbury



University Centre Shrewsbury (UCS) is closed to all students, staff and guests until Thursday morning due to the rising flood waters.

The Gateway on Chester Street, Shrewsbury will be closed today due to the floods.

Shrewsbury Library is closed today due to flooding in the town centre.

Health

Riverside Medical Practice site at Roushill remains closed. If you need medical advice or treatment, please contact 01734 383951 and listen to further information. If you have a routine appointment for week commencing 24th February please attend Severnfields Medical Practice where you will be assisted by a member of the Riverside team. You may also attend this location to collect prescriptions.



Bowdlers house dental practice is closed today. Anyone with a dental emergency should call the NHS on 111.

Useful Information

Severe Flood Warning for Shrewsbury The Environment Agency has issued a severe flood warning for Shrewsbury the following advice is recommended for those who could be affected.

