5.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Home News

Ironbridge Flooding: Severe flood warning in place

By Chris Pritchard

River levels in the Ironbridge Gorge have continued to rise today with levels on the Wharfage flood barrier now exceeding those seen during last week’s flooding.

A severe flood warning is in place for the Ironbridge Gorge. Image: Environment Agency
A severe flood warning is in place for the Ironbridge Gorge. Image: Environment Agency

The Environment Agency say they now expect the Severn to peak in the Ironbridge Gorge Wednesday morning.

The water is expected to rise to such a level that there is a strong possibility water could over top the temporary flood barriers currently in place. Should the water overtop the barrier however at the moment we don’t know what impact that will have.

Telford & Wrekin Council has worked with partners since Monday to contact and actively encourage all residents and businesses in areas likely to be affected by flooding to evacuate and to support them to do so.

This afternoon, Shropshire Fire Rescue Service have evacuated a number of people from properties at Bower’s Yard on the other side of the Severn opposite the Wharfage.

There are a number of residents from the Gorge using emergency accommodation the Council has provided, while many others have self-evacuated to friends and family.

Coalbrookdale Primary school will remain closed for the rest of the week.

Roads Closed

All roads into the Ironbridge Gorge are closed to general traffic however there is residential access.

The following roads are accessible for residents through managed entrances:

Tontine Hill / High Street
Paradise
Ironbridge Road
Madeley Road from Hill Top
Church Hill
Lincoln Hill

Traffic over Coalport Bridge (Woodbridge) is being manually controlled because of its vehicle weight limit.

To access Broseley, Much Wenlock, or Jackfield, please use Jiggers Bank up to the Park and Ride roundabout at the junction of the A4169 – follow signs for Much Wenlock.

To access Coalport please go via Legges Way

To access Coalbrookdale, please use Jiggers Bank to up its junction with Paradise.

Residents of Coalbrookdale that live past Paradise should use Station Road but please proceed with care along this road.

The following roads are closed and are impassable:

The Wharfage
Buildwas Road
Ferry Road
Coalford
Dale End
The Lloyds
Waterloo Street

*** THE FREE BRIDGE is also closed so there is no access to Broseley from Ironbridge ***

Buses

8 – Unable to serve Ironbridge or Jackfield from Madeley, will divert through Wenlock to access Broseley to Bridgnorth.

18 – from Madeley will be going direct to Wenlock via the bypass to access Broseley & back to Wenlock to Telford

Car Parks Closed

The Wharfage and Dale End car parks are closed. Ironbridge Park & Ride site is open for anyone who needs to use it.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
- Advertising -

News

News

Shrewsbury Flooding: River Severn continues to rise as homes and businesses are flooded

The River Severn at Shrewsbury is continuing to rise with a prolonged peak at Welsh Bridge of 5.3m to 5.5m overnight. A severe flood warning remains in place.
Read Article
A severe flood warning is in place for the Ironbridge Gorge. Image: Environment Agency

Ironbridge Flooding: Severe flood warning in place

River levels in the Ironbridge Gorge have continued to rise today with levels on the Wharfage flood barrier now exceeding those seen during last week’s flooding.
Read Article
From left, Air Vice-Marshal Clare Walton, also one of the Trustees of the Headley Court Charity; Lieutenant Colonel Carl Meyer; Frank Collins, RJAH Chairman; and Mark Brandreth, RJAH Chief Executive

Shropshire hospital gets £6 million grant in boost for veteran healthcare

The UK’s first dedicated orthopaedic centre for Armed Forces veterans is to be built in Shropshire – thanks to a remarkable £6 million charitable grant.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Tranmere Rovers

Shrewsbury Town are searching for their first back to back home league wins of the season, but the injury problems are mounting up.
Read Article
President Dale Benbow prepares to raise the club’s centenary flag with Captains Christine and Stuart Apperley

Centenary celebrations launched a Hawkstone Park

It was something of a triple celebration at Hawkstone Park when the historic golf club officially launched its centenary year celebrations.
Read Article

Defeat for Telford Tigers against Hull Pirates

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Hull on Sunday night for the second of back to back road games.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Hot Form Quench (HFQ®), a revolutionary hot forming process for producing high strength aluminium parts

‘European first’ for SDE Technology as it targets new lightweight opportunities

SDE Technology has signalled its intentions to be a world leader in lightweight components by investing in a new process.
Read Article
Tom Sykes and Tracy Wickson

ProClean joins forces with Paint Master UK

Automotive care firm ProClean is expanding its range of services by joining forces with bodywork specialists, Paint Master UK.
Read Article
Hollie Whittles

Star speakers lined up for International Women’s Day event

A series of star speakers will help businesses across Shropshire mark International Women’s Day at a special event in Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Boyzone’s Shane Lynch

VIPs help put the wheels in motion for Bike4Life

Sunday 26 April sees the return of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s annual Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival event.
Read Article
Mike Coppock and Sue Turner

New local music charity receives its first donation

A new Oswestry-based local music charity has been grateful to receive its first donation of musical instruments.
Read Article
Severn Hospice eBay store worker Lis Evans

Severn Hospice launches eBay shop

Bargain hunters can shop and support families without leaving their home after a charity’s eBay store opened to the world.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Judy Collins

﻿Judy Collins leads second wave of artists announced for Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has revealed a second wave of artists on its 2020 line up topped by American folk legend, Judy Collins.
Read Article

Tickets go on sale for Telford panto

Following another record-breaking season, tickets have gone on sale for this year's pantomime at The Place in Telford.
Read Article
Shrek the Musical was performed by Get Your Wigle On at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

Review: Shrek the Musical at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

Local musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On last week pulled out all the stops to bring Shrek the Musical to Theatre Severn.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Emma Williams

New healthy take-away business added to Frestival line-up

A Shropshire woman, who launched her own healthy-eating take-away business, has been announced as the latest chef to take part in a county festival.
Read Article
Adam Purnell, known as the Shropshire Lad will be demonstrating his unique cooking skills at Frestival in May. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Star of Channel 4 show to headline Shropshire festival

The star of Channel 4 cookery programme Crazy Delicious will be headlining at a Shropshire festival specialising in free-from foods and those suffering with allergies.
Read Article
Phil is a chef, presenter and cookery book author

Phil Vickery to headline Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage

Phil Vickery, one of the nation’s favourite TV chefs, has been unveiled as the headline attraction for Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage this year.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
5.8 ° C
7.8 °
2.8 °
65 %
5.7kmh
72 %
Tue
2 °
Wed
5 °
Thu
3 °
Fri
5 °
Sat
9 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP