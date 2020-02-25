Ironbridge Flooding: Severe flood warning in place

River levels in the Ironbridge Gorge have continued to rise today with levels on the Wharfage flood barrier now exceeding those seen during last week’s flooding.

A severe flood warning is in place for the Ironbridge Gorge. Image: Environment Agency

The Environment Agency say they now expect the Severn to peak in the Ironbridge Gorge Wednesday morning.

The water is expected to rise to such a level that there is a strong possibility water could over top the temporary flood barriers currently in place. Should the water overtop the barrier however at the moment we don’t know what impact that will have.

Telford & Wrekin Council has worked with partners since Monday to contact and actively encourage all residents and businesses in areas likely to be affected by flooding to evacuate and to support them to do so.

This afternoon, Shropshire Fire Rescue Service have evacuated a number of people from properties at Bower’s Yard on the other side of the Severn opposite the Wharfage.

There are a number of residents from the Gorge using emergency accommodation the Council has provided, while many others have self-evacuated to friends and family.

Coalbrookdale Primary school will remain closed for the rest of the week.

Roads Closed

All roads into the Ironbridge Gorge are closed to general traffic however there is residential access.

The following roads are accessible for residents through managed entrances:



Tontine Hill / High Street

Paradise

Ironbridge Road

Madeley Road from Hill Top

Church Hill

Lincoln Hill



Traffic over Coalport Bridge (Woodbridge) is being manually controlled because of its vehicle weight limit.

To access Broseley, Much Wenlock, or Jackfield, please use Jiggers Bank up to the Park and Ride roundabout at the junction of the A4169 – follow signs for Much Wenlock.

To access Coalport please go via Legges Way

To access Coalbrookdale, please use Jiggers Bank to up its junction with Paradise.

Residents of Coalbrookdale that live past Paradise should use Station Road but please proceed with care along this road.

The following roads are closed and are impassable:

The Wharfage

Buildwas Road

Ferry Road

Coalford

Dale End

The Lloyds

Waterloo Street

*** THE FREE BRIDGE is also closed so there is no access to Broseley from Ironbridge ***

Buses

8 – Unable to serve Ironbridge or Jackfield from Madeley, will divert through Wenlock to access Broseley to Bridgnorth.

18 – from Madeley will be going direct to Wenlock via the bypass to access Broseley & back to Wenlock to Telford

Car Parks Closed

The Wharfage and Dale End car parks are closed. Ironbridge Park & Ride site is open for anyone who needs to use it.

