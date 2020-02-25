Firefighters tackle barn fire near Shifnal

Firefighters from across the Shropshire were called to a barn fire near Shifnal late last night.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to the fire at Lilyhurst at just after 11pm.

The fire involved a barn approximately 50m x 20m which was well alight.

Eleven fire appliances including the Incident Command Unit, the Incident Support Unit, the Prime Mover, the Rescue Tender and the Water Carrier were mobilised from Albrighton, Bridgnorth, Craven Arms, Newport, Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington.

Operations, Fire Investigation and Safety officers were in attendance along with West Mercia Police.

