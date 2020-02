Firefighters were called to rescued a woman trapped in her vehicle in floodwater at Atcham near Shrewsbury this morning.

A fire appliance including the Water Rescue Unit was mobilised from Shrewsbury at just after 9am.

The woman was rescued from a vehicle in floodwater by Swift Water Rescue firefighters.

Motorists are being reminded not to drive through floodwater and adhere to road closed signs.

