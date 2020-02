A 14-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Telford last week.

The teenager appeared at Magistrates’ Court on Saturday after being arrested following the incident in Telford town park last Thursday afternoon.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital, his condition at the time was described as serious but stable.

Two girls aged 14 and 15 have been released on police bail.

Supporting Shropshire Live...