Shrewsbury Flooding: Severe warning in place, roads closed

The Environment Agency has issued a severe flood warning for the River Severn at Shrewsbury, with a number of roads in and around the town closed.

The severe warning was issued because flood water is expected to be deep and fast flowing and cause significant disruption to the community and a danger to life.

A peak at Welshbridge of 4.7m to 5.0m is predicted this afternoon. A further similar peak is expected Tuesday evening. The height of the peak has been revised to a lower level than predicted yesterday.

Open for Business

Despite the flood warning Shrewsbury is open for business with bus services and the park & ride all operating with stops just outside the town centre.

Road Closures

Updated 24/02/2020 at 6am:

Smithfield Road – both directions

Coton Hill

Chester Street and Cross Street

Raven Meadows

Roushill

Longden Coleham

Atcham to Berwick Wharf

B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham

Berwick Road

Cressage to Eaton Constantine

Victoria Avenue

Old Coleham

Gravel Hill Lane

Sydney Avenue

Atcham to Cross Houses

Children Farm Lane



Due to the number of weather-related road closures in Shrewsbury, London Road will remain OPEN as normal until further notice. The temporary closure, for BT cable work, was due to be put back in place today having been lifted last week.

Buses

Following road closures in Shrewsbury town centre here are locations of the drop off/collection points for bus services.

Shrewsbury Service Update – Theatre Severn services will revert back to Frankwell Island again.

Abbey Foregate – Services 1, 8, 19, 21 23, 26, 27, 435, 436, 544, 546, X4, X5

Castlefields (New Park Road) – Services 2, 24, 25, 64, 511, 519

Service 576 will terminate at Harlescott Park & Ride – passengers wishing to use this service can transfer at Harlescott for onward travel.

Shrewsbury/Telford Service Update: 19/19A will serve Lightmoor and then miss Ironbridge, Buildwas and Atcham, diverting via M54/A5 then on to Abbey Foregate

Park & Ride

Oxon – Frankwell Island

Meole Brace – ASDA Stop, Abbey Foregate

Harlescott – New Park Road, Castlefields

Car Parks

Shropshire Council car parks including Raven Meadows MSCP, Frankwell and St Julians are closed today.

In addition, closed due to lack of access and/or flooding; The Gap off Raven Meadows, NCP at Wyle Cop and Premier Inn Car Park.

Education

Due to severe flood warnings for Shrewsbury and road closures in the town centre, Shrewsbury Colleges Group English Bridge and Welsh Bridge campuses are closed today. London Road campus will be open as usual.

Shrewsbury High School’s senior site is closed today. The Prep School will be open; however, for safety reasons, there will be no school minibus service.



Coleham Primary School is open as normal with an email sent to parents on Sunday evening.



University Centre Shrewsbury (UCS) is not holding classes today, but the building, Guildhall, will remain open and accessible by foot until 4pm. Guildhall will then remain closed to all students, staff and guests until Thursday morning due to the rising flood waters.

The Gateway on Chester Street, Shrewsbury will be closed today and tomorrow due to the floods.

Health

Bowdlers House Dental Practice is closed today due to staffing issues because of the floods.

Riverside Medical Practice site at Roushill remains closed. If you need medical advice or treatment, please contact 01743 36789 and listen to further information. If you have a routine appointment for week commencing 24th February please attend Severnfields Medical Practice where you will be assisted by a member of the Riverside team. You may also attend this location to collect prescriptions.

Useful Information

