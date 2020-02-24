Ironbridge Flooding: Residents and businesses braced for more disruption

Residents and businesses in Ironbridge and Jackfield are braced for more disruption as the River Severn rises with a peak of 6.4m to 6.8m expected on Tuesday.

Flood defences along the Wharfage in Ironbridge. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Based on current forecasts, it is expected river levels to be at least the same as last week.

Residents and businesses are being asked to be aware and prepared to take action and avoid driving on flooded roads.

Last night council teams were out on Wharfage car park helping to ensure Ironbridge Gorge is as prepared as possible. Teams were stockpiling sandbags in key locations ready to distribute this morning.

Car Park Closures

Telford & Wrekin Council says it will be closing the Wharfage and Dale End car parks in Ironbridge Gorge from 10am today – if you’re parked there, please move your car. Ironbridge Park & Ride site is open for anyone who needs to use this.

School Closure

Coalbrookdale primary school will be closed today.

This page will be updated throughout today with the latest information.

