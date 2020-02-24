9.7 C
Shropshire
Monday, February 24, 2020
Home News

Ironbridge Flooding: Residents and businesses braced for more disruption

By Chris Pritchard

Residents and businesses in Ironbridge and Jackfield are braced for more disruption as the River Severn rises with a peak of 6.4m to 6.8m expected on Tuesday.

Flood defences along the Wharfage in Ironbridge. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
Flood defences along the Wharfage in Ironbridge. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Based on current forecasts, it is expected river levels to be at least the same as last week.

Residents and businesses are being asked to be aware and prepared to take action and avoid driving on flooded roads.

Last night council teams were out on Wharfage car park helping to ensure Ironbridge Gorge is as prepared as possible. Teams were stockpiling sandbags in key locations ready to distribute this morning.

Car Park Closures

Telford & Wrekin Council says it will be closing the Wharfage and Dale End car parks in Ironbridge Gorge from 10am today – if you’re parked there, please move your car. Ironbridge Park & Ride site is open for anyone who needs to use this.

School Closure

Coalbrookdale primary school will be closed today.

This page will be updated throughout today with the latest information.

Related Article: Shrewsbury Flooding: Severe warning in place, roads closed

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
- Advertising -

News

News

Shrewsbury Flooding: Severe warning in place, roads closed

The Environment Agency has issued a severe flood warning for the River Severn at Shrewsbury, with a number of roads in and around the town closed.
Read Article
Flood defences along the Wharfage in Ironbridge. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Ironbridge Flooding: Residents and businesses braced for more disruption

Residents and businesses in Ironbridge and Jackfield are braced for more disruption as the River Severn rises with a peak of 6.4m to 6.8m expected on Tuesday.
Read Article

Woman rescued from vehicle trapped in floodwater near Atcham

Firefighters were called to rescued a woman trapped in her vehicle in floodwater at Atcham near Shrewsbury this morning.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

President Dale Benbow prepares to raise the club’s centenary flag with Captains Christine and Stuart Apperley

Centenary celebrations launched a Hawkstone Park

It was something of a triple celebration at Hawkstone Park when the historic golf club officially launched its centenary year celebrations.
Read Article

Defeat for Telford Tigers against Hull Pirates

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Hull on Sunday night for the second of back to back road games.
Read Article
Jason Silverthorn heads to the bench after scoring for the Tigers. Photo: Steve Brodie

Tigers back to winning ways with crucial victory

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Swindon on Saturday night for a top of the table clash with second placed Swindon Wildcats.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Emma Chapman, Marches Growth Hub Shropshire manager

Catch the Business Bus for expert EU Exit advice

Two of Shropshire’s leading business support organisations have joined forces to launch a new mobile meeting bus bringing expert advice to all parts of the county.
Read Article
Amna Fiaz – Level 3 business administration apprentice at Martin-Kaye Solicitors in Telford

Amna takes her first steps on the career ladder

A Shropshire law firm has taken on a new apprentice and given her the opportunity to take her first steps on the career ladder.
Read Article
Jan Lycett and David Wells

New appointments for Wrekin Executive Team

The Wrekin Housing Group have made a double appointment welcoming Jan Lycett and David Wells to their executive team.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Boyzone’s Shane Lynch

VIPs help put the wheels in motion for Bike4Life

Sunday 26 April sees the return of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s annual Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival event.
Read Article
Mike Coppock and Sue Turner

New local music charity receives its first donation

A new Oswestry-based local music charity has been grateful to receive its first donation of musical instruments.
Read Article
Severn Hospice eBay store worker Lis Evans

Severn Hospice launches eBay shop

Bargain hunters can shop and support families without leaving their home after a charity’s eBay store opened to the world.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Tickets go on sale for Telford panto

Following another record-breaking season, tickets have gone on sale for this year's pantomime at The Place in Telford.
Read Article
Shrek the Musical was performed by Get Your Wigle On at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

Review: Shrek the Musical at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

Local musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On last week pulled out all the stops to bring Shrek the Musical to Theatre Severn.
Read Article
Shropshire Kids Festival returns to the Telford International Centre in April

Shropshire Kids Festival returns to Telford International Centre

Shropshire Kids Festival is back at the Telford International Centre on the 10th and 11th April 2020.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Emma Williams

New healthy take-away business added to Frestival line-up

A Shropshire woman, who launched her own healthy-eating take-away business, has been announced as the latest chef to take part in a county festival.
Read Article
Adam Purnell, known as the Shropshire Lad will be demonstrating his unique cooking skills at Frestival in May. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Star of Channel 4 show to headline Shropshire festival

The star of Channel 4 cookery programme Crazy Delicious will be headlining at a Shropshire festival specialising in free-from foods and those suffering with allergies.
Read Article
Phil is a chef, presenter and cookery book author

Phil Vickery to headline Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage

Phil Vickery, one of the nation’s favourite TV chefs, has been unveiled as the headline attraction for Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage this year.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
moderate rain
9.7 ° C
11.1 °
8.3 °
93 %
9.3kmh
90 %
Mon
11 °
Tue
6 °
Wed
5 °
Thu
2 °
Fri
5 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP