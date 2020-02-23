Shropshire Flooding: Severe flood warning issued for Shrewsbury

The Environment Agency has issued a severe flood warning for Shrewsbury.

Levels on the River Severn may reach 5.2m over the next 24 hours, the highest since 2000.

A peak at Welshbridge of 4.8m to 5.2m is predicted for Monday evening. Further rainfall is forecast overnight tonight and into Monday.

This Severe Warning has been issued because flood water is expected to be deep and fast flowing and cause significant disruption to the community from 2am Monday.

Flooding will affect Gravel Hill Lane, Sydney Avenue, Victoria Avenue, A458 Smithfield Road, A528 Coton Hill, Roushill, B5067 Berwick Road, Chester Street, Longden Coleham, Frankwell and St Julians Friar car parks. Water will also be under the bridge on Castle Foregate. The bus station and access to Riverside medical practice may be affected.

Frankwell and St Julian’s car parks in Shrewsbury are both closed until further notice.

Road Closures

Correct at 4.50pm from Shropshire Council

Closed

Victoria Avenue

Old Coleham

Gravel Hill Lane

Sydney Avenue

Atcham to Cross Houses

Children Farm Lane

In the process of being closed

Berwick Road

Longden Coleham

Raven Meadows

Smithfield road one lane closure

Roushill

Cressage to Eaton Constantine

Closed during the evening, and by midnight

All of Smithfield Road – both directions

Coton Hill

Chester Street and Cross Street

Atcham to Berwick Wharf

B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham.

Coleham Head will be closed from 6pm to enable the Environment Agency and Severn Trent to put the flood defences and necessary procedures in place.

Bus Services

Following road closures in Shrewsbury town centre here is the locations of the drop off/collection points for bus services on Monday.

Frankwell Island – Services 11, 12, 20, 70/70A, 552, 553

Abbey Foregate – Services 1, 8, 19, 21 23, 26, 27, 453, 436, 544, 546, X4, X5

Castlefields (New Park Road) – Services 2, 24, 25, 64, 511, 519

Service 576 will terminate at Harlescott Park & Ride – passengers wishing to use this service can transfer at Harlescott for onward travel.

Park & Ride

Oxon – Frankwell Island

Meole Brace – Abbey Church, Abbey Foregate

Harlescott – Castlefields (New Park Road)

Severe Flood Warning

River Severn at Shrewsbury

Flood warnings

River Severn at Pentre

River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton

River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury

River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook

River Vyrnwy at Melverley

River Severn at Bridgnorth

River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley

River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield

River Severn at Pentre

River Severn at Quatford

River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton



Flood alerts



Ledwyche Brook and River Rea

Rea Brook and Cound Brook

River Severn in Shropshire

Severn Vyrnwy confluence

Tern and Perry Catchments

The River Dee Catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

Upper Teme

