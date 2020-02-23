4.6 C
Shropshire
Sunday, February 23, 2020
Shropshire Flooding: Severe flood warning issued for Shrewsbury

By Chris Pritchard

The Environment Agency has issued a severe flood warning for Shrewsbury.

Levels on the River Severn may reach 5.2m over the next 24 hours, the highest since 2000.

A peak at Welshbridge of 4.8m to 5.2m is predicted for Monday evening. Further rainfall is forecast overnight tonight and into Monday.

This Severe Warning has been issued because flood water is expected to be deep and fast flowing and cause significant disruption to the community from 2am Monday.

Flooding will affect Gravel Hill Lane, Sydney Avenue, Victoria Avenue, A458 Smithfield Road, A528 Coton Hill, Roushill, B5067 Berwick Road, Chester Street, Longden Coleham, Frankwell and St Julians Friar car parks. Water will also be under the bridge on Castle Foregate. The bus station and access to Riverside medical practice may be affected.

Frankwell and St Julian’s car parks in Shrewsbury are both closed until further notice.

Road Closures

Correct at 4.50pm from Shropshire Council

Closed
Victoria Avenue
Old Coleham
Gravel Hill Lane
Sydney Avenue
Atcham to Cross Houses
Children Farm Lane

In the process of being closed
Berwick Road
Longden Coleham
Raven Meadows
Smithfield road one lane closure
Roushill
Cressage to Eaton Constantine

Closed during the evening, and by midnight
All of Smithfield Road – both directions
Coton Hill
Chester Street and Cross Street
Atcham to Berwick Wharf
B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham.

Coleham Head will be closed from 6pm to enable the Environment Agency and Severn Trent to put the flood defences and necessary procedures in place.

Bus Services

Following road closures in Shrewsbury town centre here is the locations of the drop off/collection points for bus services on Monday.

Frankwell Island – Services 11, 12, 20, 70/70A, 552, 553

Abbey Foregate – Services 1, 8, 19, 21 23, 26, 27, 453, 436, 544, 546, X4, X5

Castlefields (New Park Road) – Services 2, 24, 25, 64, 511, 519

Service 576 will terminate at Harlescott Park & Ride – passengers wishing to use this service can transfer at Harlescott for onward travel.

Park & Ride

Oxon – Frankwell Island
Meole Brace – Abbey Church, Abbey Foregate
Harlescott – Castlefields (New Park Road)

Severe Flood Warning

River Severn at Shrewsbury

Flood warnings

River Severn at Pentre
River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton
River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury
River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook
River Vyrnwy at Melverley
River Severn at Bridgnorth
River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley
River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield
River Severn at Pentre
River Severn at Quatford
River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton

Flood alerts

Ledwyche Brook and River Rea
Rea Brook and Cound Brook
River Severn in Shropshire
Severn Vyrnwy confluence
Tern and Perry Catchments
The River Dee Catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester
Upper Teme

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
