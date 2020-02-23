Shropshire Flooding: Severe flood warning issued for Shrewsbury

The Environment Agency has issued a severe flood warning for Shrewsbury.
Levels on the River Severn may reach 5.2m over the next 24 hours, the highest since 2000.
A peak at Welshbridge of 4.8m to 5.2m is predicted for Monday evening. Further rainfall is forecast overnight tonight and into Monday.
This Severe Warning has been issued because flood water is expected to be deep and fast flowing and cause significant disruption to the community from 2am Monday.
Flooding will affect Gravel Hill Lane, Sydney Avenue, Victoria Avenue, A458 Smithfield Road, A528 Coton Hill, Roushill, B5067 Berwick Road, Chester Street, Longden Coleham, Frankwell and St Julians Friar car parks. Water will also be under the bridge on Castle Foregate. The bus station and access to Riverside medical practice may be affected.
Frankwell and St Julian’s car parks in Shrewsbury are both closed until further notice.
We’ve issued a severe flood warning for #Shrewsbury— Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) February 23, 2020
Town centre roads may be flooded by deep fast flowing water.
Heed advice of emergency services if in area. pic.twitter.com/lXv0oAWTpT
You’ve heard about the straw that broke the camel’s back.— Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) February 23, 2020
This might be it!
More heavy rain tomorrow morning on top of saturated ground and huge rivers.
Please stay #floodaware folks.
Could be some dangerous conditions around next week. pic.twitter.com/6rq2ml2NBF
Road Closures
Correct at 4.50pm from Shropshire Council
Closed
Victoria Avenue
Old Coleham
Gravel Hill Lane
Sydney Avenue
Atcham to Cross Houses
Children Farm Lane
In the process of being closed
Berwick Road
Longden Coleham
Raven Meadows
Smithfield road one lane closure
Roushill
Cressage to Eaton Constantine
Closed during the evening, and by midnight
All of Smithfield Road – both directions
Coton Hill
Chester Street and Cross Street
Atcham to Berwick Wharf
B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham.
Coleham Head will be closed from 6pm to enable the Environment Agency and Severn Trent to put the flood defences and necessary procedures in place.
Bus Services
Following road closures in Shrewsbury town centre here is the locations of the drop off/collection points for bus services on Monday.
Frankwell Island – Services 11, 12, 20, 70/70A, 552, 553
Abbey Foregate – Services 1, 8, 19, 21 23, 26, 27, 453, 436, 544, 546, X4, X5
Castlefields (New Park Road) – Services 2, 24, 25, 64, 511, 519
Service 576 will terminate at Harlescott Park & Ride – passengers wishing to use this service can transfer at Harlescott for onward travel.
Park & Ride
Oxon – Frankwell Island
Meole Brace – Abbey Church, Abbey Foregate
Harlescott – Castlefields (New Park Road)
Severe Flood Warning
River Severn at Shrewsbury
Flood warnings
River Severn at Pentre
River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton
River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury
River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook
River Vyrnwy at Melverley
River Severn at Bridgnorth
River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley
River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield
River Severn at Quatford
Flood alerts
Ledwyche Brook and River Rea
Rea Brook and Cound Brook
River Severn in Shropshire
Severn Vyrnwy confluence
Tern and Perry Catchments
The River Dee Catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester
Upper Teme