Victims of sexual assault at Telford nightclub sought

Police investigating a sexual assault in a Telford nightclub are appealing for two possible victims to get in contact.

In the early hours of Sunday 16 February door staff informed police a man in Pussycats nightclub had touched three women inappropriately.

One of the women has been spoken to however the second two women haven’t been identified and officers investigating the incident are appealing for them to get in contact.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and has been released on police bail.

The victims, or anyone with information about the incident, is asked to contact PC 21296 Morris on 07970543858 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

