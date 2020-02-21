8.9 C
Victims of sexual assault at Telford nightclub sought

By Shropshire Live

Police investigating a sexual assault in a Telford nightclub are appealing for two possible victims to get in contact.

In the early hours of Sunday 16 February door staff informed police a man in Pussycats nightclub had touched three women inappropriately.

One of the women has been spoken to however the second two women haven’t been identified and officers investigating the incident are appealing for them to get in contact.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and has been released on police bail.

The victims, or anyone with information about the incident, is asked to contact PC 21296 Morris on 07970543858 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

News

News

Three arrested after 16-year-old boy stabbed in Telford town park

A teenager is in a serious but stable condition after he was stabbed in Telford town park on Thursday afternoon.
Homes and businesses across Shropshire have been flooded. Photo: Chris Pritchard

Shropshire Flood Appeal launched to help victims of storms Ciara and Dennis

A special appeal has been launched to help people across Shropshire who are victims of the recent floods.
Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Doncaster Rovers

Shrewsbury Town begin a crucial double-header against Doncaster Rovers as they aim to turn their fortunes around.
Jordan Evans is all set for his 24-hour Tennisathon at Bridgnorth Tennis Club to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK

Shropshire tennis player set for 24-hour challenge ahead of London Marathon

Shropshire tennis player Jordan Evans will be playing his longest and toughest ever game next week - for 24 hours.
Gary Plant and Jack Light

Bronze medal and safeguarding code mark for Bridgnorth TKD

Jack Light, a keen martial artist from Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do, travelled from the club's base at Oldbury Wells School to Swindon last weekend to compete at an international competition.
Business

Business

Sam Barnett, Employment Law Paralegal at Aaron & Partners, Keith Winter from Dyke Yaxley, and Hugh Strickland, Aaron & Partners’ Corporate Finance Partner

Aaron & Partners celebrate milestone year﻿

Shrewsbury-based Aaron & Partners held its annual New Year Drinks event at Shropshire’s iconic Drapers Hall, to celebrate a record-breaking year for the firm.
Home Instead Shrewsbury celebrates being ‘Outstanding’

Local care company rated Outstanding by the CQC

Home Instead Senior Care Shrewsbury, Ludlow and Oswestry, has been described as providing the ‘gold standard’ of care in a Care Quality Commission report which has secured a highly coveted ‘outstanding’ rating.
Retirement Living, ICT and Construction Ready staff at The Wrekin Housing Group

Treble success for Housing Group

The Wrekin Housing Group has been shortlisted for three awards at the prestigious UK Housing Awards (UKHA) which recognise and reward the very best of the UK housing sector.
Features

Features

Boyzone’s Shane Lynch

VIPs help put the wheels in motion for Bike4Life

Sunday 26 April sees the return of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s annual Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival event.
Mike Coppock and Sue Turner

New local music charity receives its first donation

A new Oswestry-based local music charity has been grateful to receive its first donation of musical instruments.
Severn Hospice eBay store worker Lis Evans

Severn Hospice launches eBay shop

Bargain hunters can shop and support families without leaving their home after a charity’s eBay store opened to the world.
Entertainment

Entertainment

Tickets go on sale for Telford panto

Following another record-breaking season, tickets have gone on sale for this year's pantomime at The Place in Telford.
Shrek the Musical was performed by Get Your Wigle On at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

Review: Shrek the Musical at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

Local musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On last week pulled out all the stops to bring Shrek the Musical to Theatre Severn.
Shropshire Kids Festival returns to the Telford International Centre in April

Shropshire Kids Festival returns to Telford International Centre

Shropshire Kids Festival is back at the Telford International Centre on the 10th and 11th April 2020.
Taste

Taste

Emma Williams

New healthy take-away business added to Frestival line-up

A Shropshire woman, who launched her own healthy-eating take-away business, has been announced as the latest chef to take part in a county festival.
Adam Purnell, known as the Shropshire Lad will be demonstrating his unique cooking skills at Frestival in May. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Star of Channel 4 show to headline Shropshire festival

The star of Channel 4 cookery programme Crazy Delicious will be headlining at a Shropshire festival specialising in free-from foods and those suffering with allergies.
Phil is a chef, presenter and cookery book author

Phil Vickery to headline Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage

Phil Vickery, one of the nation’s favourite TV chefs, has been unveiled as the headline attraction for Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage this year.
