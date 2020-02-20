Three arrested after 16-year-old boy stabbed in Telford town park

A teenager is in a serious but stable condition after he was stabbed in Telford town park this afternoon.
The 16-year-old boy was stabbed at around 2.20pm.
Police have placed a cordon in the town park were the incident took place.
A 14-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of attempt murder and are currently in police custody.
DS Danielle Logan said: “There is currently a cordon in place in Telford town park with additional officers in the area as we carry out our enquiries. If anyone does have any information that may assist, I would ask them to please get in contact with us.”
Anyone with information should ring DS Logan on 101 ext 7712136 or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.