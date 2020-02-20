4 C
Shropshire
Thursday, February 20, 2020
Three arrested after 16-year-old boy stabbed in Telford town park

By Chris Pritchard

A teenager is in a serious but stable condition after he was stabbed in Telford town park this afternoon.

The 16-year-old boy was stabbed at around 2.20pm.

Police have placed a cordon in the town park were the incident took place.

A 14-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of attempt murder and are currently in police custody.

DS Danielle Logan said: “There is currently a cordon in place in Telford town park with additional officers in the area as we carry out our enquiries. If anyone does have any information that may assist, I would ask them to please get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information should ring DS Logan on 101 ext 7712136 or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
Homes and businesses across Shropshire have been flooded. Photo: Chris Pritchard

Shropshire Flood Appeal launched to help victims of storms Ciara and Dennis

A special appeal has been launched to help people across Shropshire who are victims of the recent floods.
Funding awarded to look at how 5G can deliver health and social care services in rural Shropshire

Shropshire Council has welcomed the award of Government funding to support a two-year project that will examine how emerging 5G technology can be used to deliver health and social care services in rural areas – including parts of Shropshire.
Jordan Evans is all set for his 24-hour Tennisathon at Bridgnorth Tennis Club to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK

Shropshire tennis player set for 24-hour challenge ahead of London Marathon

Shropshire tennis player Jordan Evans will be playing his longest and toughest ever game next week - for 24 hours.
Gary Plant and Jack Light

Bronze medal and safeguarding code mark for Bridgnorth TKD

Jack Light, a keen martial artist from Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do, travelled from the club's base at Oldbury Wells School to Swindon last weekend to compete at an international competition.
Jason Silverthorn celebrates after scoring Tigers 1st goal. Photo: Steve Brodie

Tigers stung in overtime loss

Hexagon Telford Tigers played the second of back to back games against Bracknell Bees on Sunday night at Telford Ice Rink.
Retirement Living, ICT and Construction Ready staff at The Wrekin Housing Group

Treble success for Housing Group

The Wrekin Housing Group has been shortlisted for three awards at the prestigious UK Housing Awards (UKHA) which recognise and reward the very best of the UK housing sector.
Staff from 1st Choice Insurance join staff from Little Rascals after nominating them as their charity of the year - Ben Wootton, Ken Baker, Rose Stephen, Jason Martin and Dave Edwards

Little Rascals named as charity of the year by Shropshire insurance broker

Staff at a commercial insurance broker are throwing their support behind a Shrewsbury-based children’s group by making it their charity of the year.
Architect and Town Planner Joe Salt, who heads up the new Planning Review and Advisory Service

Shropshire architects launch new planning service

A firm of Shropshire architects has rolled out a new service to help homeowners who have been refused planning permission to get the green light for their projects.
Mike Coppock and Sue Turner

New local music charity receives its first donation

A new Oswestry-based local music charity has been grateful to receive its first donation of musical instruments.
Severn Hospice eBay store worker Lis Evans

Severn Hospice launches eBay shop

Bargain hunters can shop and support families without leaving their home after a charity’s eBay store opened to the world.
Chloe-Ann Manley

Shropshire teen named St John’s Cadet of the Year

A teenager from Shrewsbury has been named St John Ambulance’s Cadet of the Year for Shropshire and Staffordshire.
Tickets go on sale for Telford panto

Following another record-breaking season, tickets have gone on sale for this year's pantomime at The Place in Telford.
Shrek the Musical was performed by Get Your Wigle On at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

Review: Shrek the Musical at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

Local musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On last week pulled out all the stops to bring Shrek the Musical to Theatre Severn.
Shropshire Kids Festival returns to the Telford International Centre in April

Shropshire Kids Festival returns to Telford International Centre

Shropshire Kids Festival is back at the Telford International Centre on the 10th and 11th April 2020.
Emma Williams

New healthy take-away business added to Frestival line-up

A Shropshire woman, who launched her own healthy-eating take-away business, has been announced as the latest chef to take part in a county festival.
Adam Purnell, known as the Shropshire Lad will be demonstrating his unique cooking skills at Frestival in May. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Star of Channel 4 show to headline Shropshire festival

The star of Channel 4 cookery programme Crazy Delicious will be headlining at a Shropshire festival specialising in free-from foods and those suffering with allergies.
Phil is a chef, presenter and cookery book author

Phil Vickery to headline Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage

Phil Vickery, one of the nation’s favourite TV chefs, has been unveiled as the headline attraction for Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage this year.
