Three arrested after 16-year-old boy stabbed in Telford town park

A teenager is in a serious but stable condition after he was stabbed in Telford town park this afternoon.

The 16-year-old boy was stabbed at around 2.20pm.

Police have placed a cordon in the town park were the incident took place.

A 14-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of attempt murder and are currently in police custody.

DS Danielle Logan said: “There is currently a cordon in place in Telford town park with additional officers in the area as we carry out our enquiries. If anyone does have any information that may assist, I would ask them to please get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information should ring DS Logan on 101 ext 7712136 or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Supporting Shropshire Live...