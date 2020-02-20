Shropshire Flooding: River levels continue to fall across the county

River levels continue to fall on the Severn in Shropshire, as a clean up operation begins for many affected by flooding.
In Shrewsbury, all roads in and out of the town centre are now open, although a number of roads around the county remain closed.
At Ironbridge, flood barriers remain in place whilst further heavy rain is forecast as a precaution. All homes and businesses on the Wharfage are accessible on foot.
Dale End, Dale End car park and The Lloyds are now open.
Road Closures
Shrewsbury and surrounding roads
Sydney Avenue
Old Coleham
Coleham Head
Victoria Avenue
B5067 Berwick Road
B4380 Cressage to Eaton Constantine
Atcham to Berwick Wharf
Atcham to Cross Houses road
Chilton Farm Lane
Priory Road (closed for safety reasons due to previous damage to swimming centre)
Gravel Hill Lane
Ironbridge
Wharfage
Bridgnorth
Doctors Lane Bridgnorth
Riverside, Bridgnorth
Severn Side South Bridgnorth
Underhill Street – Single lane closure as a precaution
Other Roads
Colliery Road, St Martins
Clarke’s Lane, St Martins
Burma Road, Park Hall, Whittington
B4368 Clun to Newcastle (road slip)
A442 Sutton Maddock to Bandon Island
Bus Services
Shrewsbury
Longden Coleham is still closed to traffic, 26/27/544/546 are diverting via Old Potts Way but now serving the Bus Station.
576 is serving the Bus Station but is diverting via Huffey Ln and Ellesmere Rd.
All other services are back to normal.
Ironbridge
8/18 – Not serving Wharfage & Jackfield
Closed Car Parks
Frankwell Riverside, Frankwell Main, St Julian’s Friar’s remain closed.
Flood Warnings
Severe Flood Warning
River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge
Flood Warning
River Severn at Bridgnorth
River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield
River Severn at Quatford
River Severn at Shrewsbury
River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury
River Severn at Upper Arley
River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook
River Vyrnwy at Melverley
Flood Alert
Lower Teme
River Severn in Shropshire
Severn Vyrnwy Confluence
Tern and Perry Catchments
The River Dee Catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester
Upper Teme
*Please note the information provided is accurate to our knowledge at the time of publishing.