Shropshire Flooding: River levels continue to fall across the county

River levels continue to fall on the Severn in Shropshire, as a clean up operation begins for many affected by flooding.

Flood defences in place at Frankwell, Shrewsbury. Photo: Chris Pritchard

In Shrewsbury, all roads in and out of the town centre are now open, although a number of roads around the county remain closed.

At Ironbridge, flood barriers remain in place whilst further heavy rain is forecast as a precaution. All homes and businesses on the Wharfage are accessible on foot.

Dale End, Dale End car park and The Lloyds are now open.

Road Closures

Shrewsbury and surrounding roads

Sydney Avenue

Old Coleham

Coleham Head

Victoria Avenue

B5067 Berwick Road

B4380 Cressage to Eaton Constantine

Atcham to Berwick Wharf

Atcham to Cross Houses road

Chilton Farm Lane

Priory Road (closed for safety reasons due to previous damage to swimming centre)

Gravel Hill Lane

Ironbridge

Wharfage



Bridgnorth

Doctors Lane Bridgnorth

Riverside, Bridgnorth

Severn Side South Bridgnorth

Underhill Street – Single lane closure as a precaution

Other Roads

Colliery Road, St Martins

Clarke’s Lane, St Martins

Burma Road, Park Hall, Whittington

B4368 Clun to Newcastle (road slip)

A442 Sutton Maddock to Bandon Island



Bus Services

Shrewsbury

Longden Coleham is still closed to traffic, 26/27/544/546 are diverting via Old Potts Way but now serving the Bus Station.

576 is serving the Bus Station but is diverting via Huffey Ln and Ellesmere Rd.

All other services are back to normal.

Ironbridge

8/18 – Not serving Wharfage & Jackfield



Closed Car Parks

Frankwell Riverside, Frankwell Main, St Julian’s Friar’s remain closed.

Flood Warnings

Severe Flood Warning

River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge

Flood Warning

River Severn at Bridgnorth

River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield

River Severn at Quatford

River Severn at Shrewsbury

River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury

River Severn at Upper Arley

River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook

River Vyrnwy at Melverley

Flood Alert

Lower Teme

River Severn in Shropshire

Severn Vyrnwy Confluence

Tern and Perry Catchments

The River Dee Catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

Upper Teme

*Please note the information provided is accurate to our knowledge at the time of publishing.

