Shropshire
Thursday, February 20, 2020
Shropshire Flood Appeal launched to help victims of storms Ciara and Dennis

By Shropshire Live

A special appeal has been launched to help people across Shropshire who are victims of the recent floods. 

The Community Foundation which manages community funds across Shropshire and Staffordshire, has created the ‘Shropshire Flood Appeal’ in response to the terrible damage caused by Storms Ciara and Dennis. Every pound donated to the appeal will go to help and support individuals, families and communities that have been affected by the floods.

Both rural areas and towns including Ironbridge, Shrewsbury, Ludlow, and Bridgnorth have seen houses flooded and across the county roads have been blocked near the rivers Teme and the Severn. People have been evacuated and lost their belongings. Businesses have had to close, and it is estimated that the clean-up will take up to Easter at the earliest.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/shropshirefloods. Every pound will be distributed to the affected areas.

The money will be distributed in three phases.  There will be immediate payments for costs of items or services needed in the immediate aftermath, such as replacing lost clothing or emergency accommodation. Then second medium term payments to cover actions like the clean, for example skip hire, and repair, such as plumbers and electricians.  Then the third and longer-term payment is to help make properties and communities more resilient in the future. 

Steve Adams, Chief Executive of the Community Foundation for Shropshire and Staffordshire said: “The devastation across the county is heart-breaking and the people affected need help.  This fund will help those in need.  The more money donated, the more help can be given. We want to raise £10,000 within one week to trigger comprehensive emergency phase one payments and we appeal to people not affected across the county and beyond to give generously. “

For more information please call The Community Foundation on 01743 295900 or email office@cfshropshire.org.uk

The Community Foundation is a team of professional local community fund and grant managers covering Staffordshire and Shropshire.  Non-profit making, they create and administer benevolent funds and grant giving schemes for philanthropists, business, central Government and local authorities who want to create a lasting local legacy.  They give away over £1m every year to voluntary organisations and charities.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
